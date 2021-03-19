DC Office of Tax and Revenue’s Guidance on Reporting Unemployment Compensation

The Office of Tax and Revenue (OTR) is issuing guidance to District taxpayers who received unemployment compensation.

For federal tax purposes, if your modified adjusted gross income (AGI) is less than $150,000, the American Rescue Plan Act enacted on March 11, 2021, excludes from income up to $10,200 of unemployment compensation paid in 2020, which means you do not have to pay tax on unemployment compensation up to $10,200. If you are married, each spouse receiving unemployment compensation does not have to pay tax on unemployment compensation of up to $10,200. Amounts over $10,200 for each individual are still taxable. If your modified AGI is $150,000 or more, you cannot exclude any unemployment compensation from gross income.

As the federal AGI is the starting point for calculating District tax liability, the federal exclusion for unemployment compensation paid in 2020 provided under the American Rescue Plan Act will also be reflected on District individual tax returns.

OTR will provide additional guidance in the form of an official notice on our website, otr.cfo.dc.gov, when more information is available regarding how to ensure such exclusion is reflected on your District tax returns.

Please do not file an amended District tax return to claim the unemployment compensation exclusion until additional guidance is provided.

Please contact OTR’s Customer Service Center at (202) 727-4TAX (4829) to learn more.