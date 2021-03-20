PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Route 20 Project in City of Erie and Millcreek Township, Erie County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view an online plans display for a project to improve Route 20 (W. 26th Street) in the City of Erie and Millcreek Township in Erie County.

The project area includes Route 20 between the intersection with Zuck Road (Route 4015) and the intersection with Chestnut Street.

Work will include milling and paving, curb replacements, pavement marking, and updated signing. Sidewalks will be added and replaced on the south side of Route 20 between Zuck Road and Crescent Drive.

Traffic signals will be rebuilt at Route 20 intersections with Greengarden Boulevard, Tops Market Plaza, Raspberry Street, Cascade Street, Liberty Street, Cherry Street, and Chestnut Street. Traffic signals will be upgraded at the Route 20 intersections with Crescent Drive, Geist Road/Hudson Road, and Brown Avenue.

Work is expected to occur in the 2021 and 2022 construction seasons.

Traffic will be controlled with short-term lanes closures on Route 20 and at the Interstate 79 interchange ramps.

The virtual plans display includes digital picture boards, and an online comment form. It can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov/District1, clicking on Public Meetings/Studies listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Erie County box then the tile marked Route 20 Improvement Project.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display will be held online only. It will be open from March 19 to March 29, 2021. Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Jeanette Uhl at juhl@pa.gov or 814-678-7084.

The purpose of the virtual plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Jeanette Uhl, PennDOT Project Manager at juhl@pa.gov or 814-678-7084.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

