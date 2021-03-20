I-76 Daytime, Nighttime Lane Closures Next Week for Safety Improvement Project in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Interstate 76 motorists will encounter daytime and nighttime right lane closures next week for milling and paving under a project to improve travel and safety on the expressway in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Monday, March 22, through Thursday, March 25, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a right lane closure is scheduled on I-76 in both directions between the Montgomery Drive and Girard Avenue/U.S. 13 interchanges;

Wednesday, March 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on eastbound I-76 between the Montgomery Drive and Spring Garden Street interchanges; and

Thursday, March 25, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on westbound I-76 between the Interstate 676 (Vine Street Expressway) and Montgomery Drive interchanges.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this project, milling and paving will take place on I-76 in both directions between the Montgomery Drive and Girard Avenue/U.S. 13 interchanges, as well as portions of the Montgomery Drive interchange ramps. Most of the paving will occur overnight. The deteriorating concrete median barrier will also be replaced, and high-friction surface treatment will be installed in select areas along I-76 to improve safety during inclement weather.

Milling and paving operations, as well as guiderail and concrete median replacements, will also occur on Route 82 (Manor Road/1st Street) in the City of Coatesville and Valley Township, Chester County. In addition, PennDOT’s contractor will reconfigure the Wagontown Road and Route 82 (Manor Road/1st Street) intersection to require vehicles to stop prior to entering Route 82 (Manor Road1st Street).

Road-Con, Inc. of West Chester, Chester County, is the general contractor on the $3,265,646 project which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. The entire project is expected to be completed this fall.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #