Notice of Public Comment Period - Draft Air Quality Permit 7288, Fort Myer Construction Corporation – Plant #1

PUBLIC NOTICE

Draft Air Quality Permit 7288, Fort Myer Construction Corporation – Plant #1, Installation and operation of a crusher/screener combination unit at 2001 5th Street NE

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR §210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington, DC, intends to issue air quality permit No. 7288 to Fort Myer Construction Corporation to install and operate a crusher/screener combination unit at 2001 5th Street NE, Washington DC (Fort Myer Plant #1). The contact person for the facility is Mike Rounds; General Manager at (202) 389-7535.

The proposed overall emission limits for the equipment are as follows :

a. Emissions of dust shall be minimized in accordance with the requirements of 20 DCMR 605 and the “Operational Limitations” of this permit.

b. The emission of fugitive dust from any material handling, screening, crushing, grinding, conveying, mixing, or other industrial-type operation or process is prohibited. [20 DCMR 605.2]

c. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from stationary sources; provided, that the discharges not exceeding forty percent (40%) opacity (unaveraged) shall be permitted for two (2) minutes in any sixty (60) minute period and for an aggregate of twelve (12) minutes in any twenty-four hour (24 hr.) period during start-up, cleaning, soot blowing, adjustment of combustion controls, or malfunction of the equipment. [20 DCMR 606.1]

d. In addition to Condition II(c), emissions from screening operations, bucket elevators, transfer points on belt conveyors, bagging operations, storage bins, and enclosed truck loading stations shall not exceed 7% opacity. Emissions from crushers shall not exceed 12% opacity. [40 CFR 60, Subpart OOO, Table 3]

e. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

Emissions from the unit are not expected to exceed the following:

Pollutant Maximum Annual Emissions (tons/yr) Particulate Matter (PM) 9.26 Carbon Monoxide (CO) 0.48 Oxides of Nitrogen (NO x ) 3.26 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) 0.12 Oxides of Sulfur (SO x ) 0.87 Total Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPS) 0.01

The permit application and supporting documentation, along with the draft permit are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 8:15 A.M. and 4:45 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747.

Interested persons may submit written comments or may request a hearing on this subject within 30 days of publication of this notice. The written comments must also include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered in issuing the final permit.

Comments on the draft permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]

No comments or hearing requests submitted after April 19, 2021 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747.