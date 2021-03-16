2021-03-16 14:18:17.143 Sullivan Woman Scratches Her Way to $100,000 Top Prize

2021-03-16 14:18:17.143

Ella Cline of Sullivan scratched her way to a $100,000 top-prize win playing the Missouri Lottery’s “Fab 5s” Scratchers game.

Recounting her initial reaction, Cline exclaimed she immediately went breathless.

“I’m still in awe,” she said. “I have never won a prize that big before.”

The $5 ticket was purchased at Petro Mart, 8601 Airport Road, in St. Louis. The game still has more than $5.1 million in unclaimed prizes, including another top prize of $100,000.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.