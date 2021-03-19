Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
California Chief Justice Responds to Violence Against Asians and Asian Americans

California Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye today issued the following statement on recent violent attacks against Asians and Asian Americans: 

Anti-Asian violence, like any violence based on prejudice, bias, or fear of the other, is reprehensible.  Because of who I am as an Asian-Filipina, because of my parents, my aunties, friends, and connected communities of color, these attacks feel more personal.

We can and must do better. We deepen our understanding by advancing diversity and respecting our differences. In respecting our differences, we strengthen our social contract. In strengthening our social contract, we abide by the rule of law.

As we pass and approach many anniversaries relating to the pandemic, it is disheartening that while we have made progress on the virus, the disease of racism remains.

