SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Debut Author Maria P Frino – Self-Publishing Success comes with Persistence and Hard Work.

As a self-published author, Maria has a background in marketing, and this helps her to market her books. However, having this added experience has not made the exercise any easier. With persistence and being diligent with social media, keeping her website and blog updated and accepting interviews and author talks, her hard work is beginning to pay off. Sales have picked up since 2020, a year COVID devastated many businesses, and Maria is enthusiastic about writing and entertaining readers for years to come.

With short stories and novels available online as well as POD, Maria’s works have world-wide distribution and her debut novel, The Decision They Made, has been translated into Italian. This family saga spans three generations and is set is three countries. There are elements of child abuse in the story, so fifty per cent of the book sales of this book will be donated to The Alannah & Madeline Foundation, a charity that assists abused children.

Maria writes in three genres – Fiction Family Saga, Science Fiction and Contemporary Fiction. She launched her books at Berkelouw Books in Leichhardt on Sunday 27 September 2020 at 2 pm. This launch, although face to face, was small due to COVID restrictions. She will publish two more books in 2021 – a science fiction trilogy – Xenure Station Trilogy and a contemporary fiction drama – Two Men in a Shed.

BOOKS AVAILABLE NOW

The Studio – a crime short story

Xenure Station: A Billion Light Years – a science fiction short story. Soon to be published as a trilogy – Xenure Station Trilogy.

The Shop on the Princes Highway – a migrant short story with an Australian vibe.

The Decision They Made – debut novel

COMING SOON

Xenure Station Trilogy - a science fiction epic of a power couple saving humanity.

Two Men in a Shed - the story of an unlikely friendship between two older men and the woman they both loved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Maria has made a career of using words to communicate. Working at a television station, her first paid job, nurtured Maria's love of words. A move to Sydney to study Communications gave her the opportunity to work with advertising & public relations agencies, corporate companies and newspapers. She has written PR, ads and newsletters for products from food to jewellery, fashion and interiors as well as garden and building products. Both for traditional print media and digital. When she is not writing website content or as a senior reviewer for Weekend Notes, she works on her short stories and novels. Maria writes fiction family sagas, science fiction and contemporary fiction.

Her debut novel, The Decision They Made, is a compelling family saga spanning three generations and three countries. Full of dark secrets, flawed love and a decision no one was supposed to discover.



Further information: Maria P Frino is a web content writer based in Sydney’s Inner West. Maria is available for interviews. For more information contact her on - + 61 407 009 810 or email – mariapfrino@gmail.com

