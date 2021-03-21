TWO INCOMPRABLE VEHICLES SET FOR AUCTION AT BARRETT JACKSON AND MECUM AUCTION – DRAWING STAGGERING ATTENTION AND PRICE

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, March 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Scottsdale, Arizona) Two uniquely appointed vehicles are stirring up buzz among rare vehicle collectors and afficionados the world over as auction dates draw near. Barrett Jackson, the preeminent auction house which rescheduled its January 2021 auction date to March 20-27, at Westworld in Scottsdale, will host the auction of the first exceptional vehicle, Lot #1449, a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS custom coupe wearing a custom Shark Gray wrap with blacked-out trim, show-quality plum-colored under-wrap paint and hideaway lights. This custom Camaro is powered by a 635hp 7.0-liter LS7 V8 engine from Texas Speed mated to an RPM Transmissions 4L65E automatic transmission with a Yank stall converter and 12-bolt posi-traction rear end with 4.11 gears.

Next up is Mecum Auctions, who will host the bidding March 18–20, of lot #S220, a 2018 Mercedes-Benz Brabus G550 Squared Edition equipped with a Bi-turbo 4.0L V-8 engine, 620 HP and 590 lb-ft of torque. This specimen boasts luxury upgrades such as full rooftop rack, off-road Rotopax fuel cans, Hi-Lift Jack Shovel, auxiliary overhead front lights, side and rear-facing front mounted amber hi power off-road lights, and a Warn 10,000 lb. Winch with synthetic cable. The off-road potential alone is enough to thrill even the greatest wilderness enthusiast.