Angry Angel sponsors 2021 Rookie Symposium & Showcase

Angry Angel Mind, Body and Soul FUEL in Blackberry Lemon

RALEIGH, NC, USA, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angry Angel is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 2021 Rookie Symposium & Showcase being held March 19th-21st in Carrollton, TX.

The event, which is hosted by Black Diamond PR & Sport Management Firm, is a 3-day educational and testing event that will draw current free agent football players from all across the country, as well as scouts from various leagues. The Black Diamond Rookie Symposium & Showcase emphasizes the importance of educating and cultivating well-rounded athletes, on and off the field. The symposium offers an opportunity for athletes to learn the importance of on & off-field decorum, financial management, social responsibility, endorsement training, as well as player engagement resources.

“There are many showcases across the nation, but none include an intensive symposium focused on educating and arming athletes with the tools they need to elevate their careers,” said Brandy Runyan, founder and CEO of Black Diamond PR & Sports Management Firm. “Our focus is on making sure that athletes know as much about the industry as possible so that they can fully understand how to get the most out of every opportunity.”

Angry Angel has partnered with the event through in-kind donation of Angry Angel Mind, Body and Soul FUEL, their newest line of better-for-you energy beverages. Sweetened with organic monk fruit, powered by plant-based caffeine from Yerba Mate, and enhanced with CoQ10, Angry Angel is proudly the first Non-GMO Project verified high-performance energy beverage.

“We are thrilled to pair our high-quality beverages with world-class athletes,” said Justin Lloyd, Founder, Angry Angel. “As a former professional race car driver, I understand the importance of off-the-field diet preparation. Angry Angel is formulated to elevate people's game with clean ingredients they can trust.”

The event will be hosted at the Courtyard by Marriott Conference Center in Carrollton, Texas. Guest speakers are set to include former Dallas Cowboy, Cory Procter, former Raider, Roy Hart, former Montreal Alouette, Tim Lukas, and recent Super Bowl LV Champion, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, Cyril Grayson. The general public is invited to attend the March 21st Showcase game at Josey Ranch Sports Complex. Admission will be free.

