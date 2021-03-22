Velta Technology Earns Recognition as Claroty 2020 Partner of the Year in North America
Velta Technology, a leading provider of digital safety and cybersecurity solutions, has been recognized as Claroty 2020 Partner of the Year in North America.
We are honored to be recognized as Claroty’s 2020 Partner of the Year in North America, in the company of other Claroty FOCUS partners like Deloitte, KPMG, PwC, and others.”ST. CHARLES, MO, USA, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Velta Technology, a leading provider of digital safety and cybersecurity solutions for the industrial manufacturing and gaming industries, has earned prestigious recognition from Claroty, the industrial cybersecurity company, as its 2020 Partner of the Year in North America.
“With the escalating digital safety needs of businesses in North America and around the globe, Velta Technology recognizes the importance of partnering with Claroty as we serve the industrial manufacturing sector,” said Dino Busalachi, Velta Technology’s Chief Technology Officer. “We are honored to be recognized as Claroty’s 2020 Partner of the Year in North America, in the company of other Claroty FOCUS partners like Deloitte, KPMG, PwC, and others. We look forward to continuing to lead the way in digital safety with Claroty and Velta Technology’s combined expertise, tools and guidance.”
Velta Technology is keenly aware of the vulnerabilities that are present in the industrial business sector. During the second half (2H) of 2020, 449 vulnerabilities were disclosed affecting industrial control system (ICS) products from 59 vendors, according to Claroty’s Biannual ICS Risk & Vulnerability Report. More than 70% of those vulnerabilities were assigned high or critical Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) scores.
As companies increasingly rely on remote access for both internal and third-party users to effectively run their operations, we recognize the importance of Secure Remote Access (SRA) with Audit Trail specifically for Operational Technology (OT). We also recognize the importance of 100% visibility into all risk variables of industrial networks’ OT, IoT, and IIoT assets, connections and processes. The Claroty Platform affords visibility and asset management, risk and vulnerability management, threat detection, and investigative tools for post-breach management.
Claroty’s report found that ICS vulnerabilities disclosed during 2H 2020 are most prevalent in the critical manufacturing, energy and water & wastewater sectors, all of which are designated as critical infrastructure sectors. The top five most prevalent security weaknesses, or Common Weakness Enumerations (CWEs), are all ranked highly on The MITRE Corporation’s 2020 CWE Top 25 Most Dangerous Software Errors list due their relative ease of exploitation and ability to enable adversaries to inflict serious damage.
Successful exploitation of any of the 449 ICS vulnerabilities disclosed in 2H 2020 could have serious impacts on OT networks. The report found that the most prevalent potential impact is remote code execution, followed by reading application data, denial-of-service (DoS), bypassing protection mechanisms and gaining privilege and assuming identity.
As industrial manufacturing experts, Velta Technology helps companies implement digital safety and protect themselves from OT and IoT security breaches by providing full visibility, continuous threat detection (CTD), expertise and tools to investigate potential breaches of industrial networks whether external or internal.
Velta Technology believes there is bottom line value to protecting business, the environment and people whose livelihoods depend on industrial operations. Our Digital Safety solution focuses on the systems that control machinery and physical outcomes.
Velta Technology provides tools and solutions for safe, secure and efficient production from the concrete to the cloud. Our unique digital safety and security methodology, solutions, including partners like Claroty; allows companies to Get Safer Sooner.
About Velta Technology
Velta Technology specializes in Digital Safety and Cybersecurity for the industrial space. They understand industrial assets and infrastructure and bridge the gap between Industrial IoT and OT/IT convergence. The Velta Technology team is comprised of multi-disciplinary industrial manufacturing and critical infrastructure experts. They understand the differences between industrial and IT infrastructures and the toolsets required to secure them. They partner with leading solution providers in the industrial space allowing them to integrate digital safety solutions, expertise and tools, with existing technologies.
To learn more, visit www.veltatechnology.com.
About Claroty
Claroty is the industrial cybersecurity company. Trusted by the world’s largest enterprises, Claroty helps customers reveal, protect, and manage their OT, IoT, and IIoT assets. The company’s comprehensive platform connects seamlessly with customers’ existing infrastructure and programs while providing a full range of industrial cybersecurity controls for visibility, threat detection, risk and vulnerability management, and secure remote access—all with a significantly reduced total cost of ownership. Claroty is backed and adopted by leading industrial automation vendors, with an expansive partner ecosystem and award-winning research team. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, and deployments on all seven continents.
To learn more, visit www.claroty.com.
