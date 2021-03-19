Karen Crew Attorney of Boca Raton Explains How Schools Can Be More Food-Allergy Friendly
Karen Crew Boca Raton recently discussed how schools can do a better job preventing food allergy reactions
Karen Crew Boca Raton explained that education can help reduce the number of food allergens that enter classrooms.
Karen Crew of Boca Raton recently explained how schools can do a better job dealing with food allergies.BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roughly one in 13 children in the United States are dealing with food allergies. Food allergies can be extremely severe or even life-threatening for many of these children. Karen Crew is the mother of a child with food allergies and is a supporter of the Food Allergy and Anaphylaxis Network (FAAN).
Karen Crew recently discussed how schools can do a better job preventing food allergy reactions, as they affect about two children per classroom. Food allergies can not be cured, so the only way to prevent reactions is to entirely avoid the food causing the reaction.
"Fortunately we have the CDC and U.S. Department of Education on our side," Karen Crew said. "However, many schools are not taking the actions needed to help prevent dangerous allergic reactions."
Karen Crew explained that the easy steps schools can take prevent food-related allergic reactions is to provide education for school staff members. The better staff understands how food allergies can affect students, the quicker they can respond to related health issues. Similarly, schools can provide educational information to children and parents.
Karen Crew explained that education can help reduce the number of food allergens that enter classrooms. If parents know children in the classroom have food allergies, and which kind of allergies they have, they can avoid sending those foods with their children.
"Schools need to be prepared for food allergy emergencies," Karen Crew explained. "Food allergies are so common that levels of awareness need to be increased."
Karen Crew explained that everyone in the school needs to know where medication is located and who will administer it. It's important that fellow students and teachers know where the medicine is in case the child having an allergic reaction can't properly communicate the information.
"Another major issue confronting kids with food allergies is that of bullying," Karen Crew said. "Schools and parents need to help kids understand the severity of food allergies and that they are not something to joke about."
Karen Crew explained that the bullying of children with food allergies is an extremely serious issue and can be as dangerous as the food allergy itself. Parents of kids with food allergies can help by teaching them how to self-manage their allergies. Schools should already have a strong anti-bullying program in place, and awareness of food allergies should be part of it.
Karen Crew finished by stating that compassion is an essential part of dealing with food allergies, as dealing with food allergies can be overwhelming for children and adults.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+17865519491
email us here