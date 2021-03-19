FLAG ALERT:Lowering of US and NC Flags To Half-Staff Until Sunset Mar. 22, 2021 Honoring the Victims of the Tragedy in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area

Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered immediately to half-staff until sunset on Monday, March 22, 2021 honoring the victims of the tragedy in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area. In tribute to the eight individuals who lost their lives on Tuesday and their families in mourning, all North Carolinians are encouraged to join in lowering flags to half-staff in their honor.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper:

"As we come together to end the spread of COVID-19, we must come together to end racial and ethnic prejudice and violence. This year we’ve seen an alarming increase in anti-Asian hate speech and violence and it must end now."

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code.

###