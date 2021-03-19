StoneCastle Financial Corp. Releases Month End Estimated Net Asset Value as of February 2021

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCastle Financial Corp., (NASDAQ:BANX) ("StoneCastle Financial" or the “Company”), today announced that the Company’s estimated and unaudited Net Asset Value (“NAV”) as of February 28, 2021 was $21.68. The NAV was up $0.19 from the prior month-end.



This estimated NAV is not a comprehensive statement of our financial condition or results for the month ended February 28, 2021. We advise you that our unaudited NAV per share for the first quarter ending March 31, 2021 will be released as part of our normal quarterly earnings reporting process and may differ materially from this estimated NAV.

About StoneCastle Financial Corp.

StoneCastle Financial is an SEC registered non-diversified, closed-end investment company listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BANX.” Its investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. StoneCastle Financial is managed by StoneCastle-ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. To learn more, visit www.stonecastle-financial.com.

