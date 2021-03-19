Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Telos Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 25, 2021

/EIN News/ -- ASHBURN, Va., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos ® Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET.

  What: Telos Corporation Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
  When: Thursday, March 25, 2021
  Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: (833) 540-1172
    International: (409) 217-8402
    Conference ID: 5429529
  Webcast: https://investors.telos.com/news-and-events/events

About Telos Corporation
Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions to ensure that personnel can work and collaborate securely and productively. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world.

Contact:
Mia Wilcox
Merritt Group on behalf of Telos Corporation
Email: wilcox@merrittgrp.com
Phone: (610) 564-6773

Investors:
Brinlea Johnson
The Blueshirt Group
Email: brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com
Phone: (415) 269-2645


