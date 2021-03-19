Lander Region of Game and Fish to hold season setting question and answer session online

Lander - The Lander Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is hosting a question and answer session to visit with those interested in proposed 2021 hunting seasons and general regulation changes at 6 p.m. on April 1. This session will be held virtually over Zoom and no in-person meetings will be held.

This will be one opportunity to ask questions via the Zoom chat function and discuss the 2021 hunting season proposals with your regional Game and Fish personnel. You can read general regulations now on the Game and Fish website. However, the most up-to-date season information and recorded presentations will be posted online by March 25. Recorded presentations from your local biologists with more detailed explanations of the season proposals will be available online beginning March 25. Please review the recorded presentation(s) for the hunt areas and species you’re interested in and come ready with your questions before joining the virtual question and answer session.

“We are excited to visit with you however we can. This session is one way for the public to get more clarification on seasons, why they are being set the way they are, and to ask any questions they need to before sending in their comments,” said Lander Region Wildlife Coordinator Daryl Lutz.

Please register for the Zoom Q&A here and if you have any questions about the Zoom process please call 307-527- 7322 ext *187. Again, please review first the season presentations before the Q&A. If you would like to visit with wardens or biologists prior to this date about seasons please call the Lander Regional Office at 307-332-2688 to reach them.

Comments made at these sessions will not be recorded or presented to the Commission. Instead, all comments after this meeting need to be submitted online. Comments can also be submitted beforehand in written format by 5:00 p.m. April 2nd. Mail to Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Wildlife Division, Attn: Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper WY 82604.

If you wish to attend a Q&A session for a different part of the state where you like to hunt, please see the full list of sessions here.

