Game and Fish to Discuss 2021 Pinedale Hunting Seasons

Join Game and Fish to discuss the proposed 2021 hunting seasons via Zoom!

Pinedale - The Pinedale Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department would like to visit with those interested in the proposed big game hunting seasons for 2021 and proposed general regulation changes.

Please join us Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 6:00 PM via Zoom for a Question and Answer session related to hunting season proposals. Attendees are invited to ask questions using the chat function.

This will not be a formal presentation, but an informal meeting to discuss the proposals. Comments provided during the meeting will not be recorded or formally submitted to the Game and Fish Commission. The season proposals will be recorded as a slideshow presentation available beginning March 25 on the Game and Fish website here. The general regulations can also be viewed at this location and written comments can also be provided here.

Both online and mailed-in comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. on April 2, 2021. Written comments can be mailed to Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Wildlife Division, Attn: Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper WY 82604.

Those interested are encouraged to register for the Zoom Q&A here. If you have any questions about the Zoom process please call Mark Gocke at 307-249-5811.

- WGFD -