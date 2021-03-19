Cody Game and Fish to host virtual Q&A session about 2021 hunting season proposals

Join us via Zoom March 26 at 6 p.m.

Cody - The Cody Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is hosting a question and answer session to visit with those interested in proposed 2021 hunting seasons and general regulation changes at 6 p.m. on March 26. This session will be held virtually over Zoom and no in-person meetings will be held.

Recorded presentations from your local biologists with detailed explanations of the season proposals will be available online by March 25. Please review the recorded presentation(s) for the hunt areas and species you’re interested in and come ready with your questions before joining the virtual question and answer session. No formal presentation will be given. This will be an opportunity to ask questions related to 2021 hunting season proposals and visit with regional Game and Fish personnel via Zoom. Attendees will be invited to ask questions via the chat function. Please register for the Zoom Q&A here. If you would like to visit with wardens or biologists prior to this date about seasons please call the Cody Regional Office at 307-527-7125 to reach them. A recording of this Q&A session will be available online for thoses who can not attend. Comments made at this session will not be presented to the Commission. Instead, all comments need to be submitted and received online or by mail by 5:00 p.m. April 2nd. You can read general regulations and submit comments online via this link. If you wish to attend a Q&A session for a different part of the state, please see the full list of sessions here.

- WGFD -