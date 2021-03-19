Minnesota Income Tax Filing and Payment Grace Period to May 17

ST. PAUL, Minn. – In following with the IRS, the Minnesota Department of Revenue has announced a grace period for taxpayers filing their annual Minnesota Individual Income Tax return for tax year 2020. Those taxpayers now have until May 17, 2021, to file and make their payments without any penalty or interest.

“This grace period for the individual tax filing and payment deadline provides timely relief to Minnesota families,” said Governor Tim Walz. “As we work to get through the COVID-19 pandemic together, my Administration will do everything we can to ease the burden on Minnesotans.”

Minnesota is allowing additional time for making 2020 state individual income tax filings and payments to May 17, 2021, without any penalty and interest being applied.

This grace period does not include individual estimated tax payments.

“As Minnesota continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will again provide a grace period for filing and paying 2020 individual income taxes,” said Revenue Commissioner Robert Doty. “You do not have to wait until May 17, 2021, to file your return. The sooner a return is filed, the sooner the department can review and process the return.”

Revenue is committed to working with our customers and partners in tax preparation during this difficult time. Up-to-date information will be available on the department’s COVID-19 website.