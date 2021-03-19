ELDdevices.net has looked at all the ELD devices on the market and reviewed and rated the best 25 devices currently available.

USA, March 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- An Electronic Logging Devices review site helps truckers in the USA and Canada to choose the right device for their vehicle. ELDdevices.net has reviewed and rated 25 of the best ELD devices on the market. These reviews will help vehicle owners and fleet managers to make the right choice.According to the FMCSA, the average price of an ELD is around $495 per truck, with an additional cost of $165 to $832 per truck annually. For individuals and fleet managers, it is important to make sure they are purchasing a product that is not only affordable but is also reliable. At an average price of $495, making the wrong choice can be and would be an expensive mistake.The Global electronic logging device (ELD) market continues to grow, and according to a recent report will increase to the value of USD 17.52 billion by 2026. With Canada to Phase in ELD Mandate Enforcement, that market could grow quicker than previously estimated. A recent survey found only 30% of truckers were happy with their ELD, which showed that 70% felt they had purchased the wrong product and needed more help to choose the right product.Deciding on the best Electronic Logging Device for a vehicle or fleet of vehicles can be time-consuming. Now, thanks to Electronic Logging Devices reviews for truckers in the USA and Canada, finding the best ELD can be less complicated. ELDdevices.net has researched all the ELD’s on the market and provided in-depth reviews on the best on the market.There are lots of ELD’s available. Some offer an upfront cost, while others have a monthly fee, and some have a combination of both. Choosing the right Electronic Logging Devices depends on the individual needs and budget. These reviews provide people with all the information they need to make an informed decision. That includes how affordable and reliable they are, a complete overview, features, and inspection.To learn more about the Electronic Logging Devices reviews, and to see which ELD’s are the best on the market, please visit https://elddevices.net/best-eld-devices/ About Making of ELDDevices.NetMaking of ELDDevices.Net provides people with all the information they need on ELDs. They have become the number one source of information.