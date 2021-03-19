Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 700 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,494 in the last 365 days.

22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Clark II circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

19 March 2021

ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the circuit court judge created by the appointment of Thomas C. Clark II to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District: 23 applicants, seven women, 16 men, seven minorities, 16 non-minorities, eight presently employed in the private sector and 15 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 50.1.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 23 applicants:

 

John T. Bird

Nicole Colbert-Botchway

Mary P. Benninger Carl

Thomas R. Carnes

Francisco J. Carretero

Michael J. Colona

Thomas L. Dudash

Mary C. Entrup

Heather Hays

Craig K. Higgins

Paul F. Horgan

Thomas McCarthy

Matthew C. Melton

Joan K. Miller

Patrick J. Monahan

Lynne R. Perkins

Kristyn E. Skelly

David A. Roither

Larry D. Thomason, Jr.

Jason Andrew Tilley

Michael Walton

Rochelle M. Woodiest

John Wright

The commission expects to meet beginning at 9 a.m. April 15 and April 16, 2021, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, located at 815 Olive, 3rd floor, St. Louis, Missouri, to conduct public interviews to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration. The public is invited to attend and observe the interviews.

The members of the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission are: Mary K. Hoff, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District and chairperson of the Commission; Brent Dulle, Chris Goodson, Andre Harris, and Bryan J. Sanger.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300

You just read:

22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Clark II circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.