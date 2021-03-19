22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Clark II circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

19 March 2021

ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the circuit court judge created by the appointment of Thomas C. Clark II to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District: 23 applicants, seven women, 16 men, seven minorities, 16 non-minorities, eight presently employed in the private sector and 15 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 50.1.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 23 applicants:

John T. Bird Nicole Colbert-Botchway Mary P. Benninger Carl Thomas R. Carnes Francisco J. Carretero Michael J. Colona Thomas L. Dudash Mary C. Entrup Heather Hays Craig K. Higgins Paul F. Horgan Thomas McCarthy Matthew C. Melton Joan K. Miller Patrick J. Monahan Lynne R. Perkins Kristyn E. Skelly David A. Roither Larry D. Thomason, Jr. Jason Andrew Tilley Michael Walton Rochelle M. Woodiest John Wright

The commission expects to meet beginning at 9 a.m. April 15 and April 16, 2021, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, located at 815 Olive, 3rd floor, St. Louis, Missouri, to conduct public interviews to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration. The public is invited to attend and observe the interviews.

The members of the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission are: Mary K. Hoff, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District and chairperson of the Commission; Brent Dulle, Chris Goodson, Andre Harris, and Bryan J. Sanger.

