Alexey Miller and Alexander Beglov, Governor of St. Petersburg, discuss cooperation in creation of advanced urban environment

Background

Gazprom and the Government of St. Petersburg sign cooperation contracts in furtherance of the Agreement of Cooperation concluded between them. The Agreement to expand the use of natural gas as a vehicle fuel and the Roadmap of the project for the expanded use of hi-tech products of St. Petersburg enterprises in the interests of the Company were also signed between Gazprom and St. Petersburg.

As of January 1, 2021, the gas penetration rate in St. Petersburg stands at 94.3 per cent. In December 2020, the gas supply and gas infrastructure expansion program of St. Petersburg was signed for the five-year period of 2021–2025. The planned amount of Gazprom's investments is RUB 11,247 billion, which is 3.3 times more than in 2016–2020. By the year 2026, the gas grid development in St. Petersburg will be completed to the full extent technically possible.

The 2019–2023 Roadmap of activities for the implementation of the “NGV Market Development in St. Petersburg” pilot project is currently in effect. The document provides for increasing the number of the city's NGV refueling facilities to 25.

To date, the NGV refueling network of Gazprom in St. Petersburg consists of 10 facilities: seven CNG filling stations, a multifuel filling station, and two sites for gas refueling trucks.

Since 2007, Gazprom has been implementing a large-scale program for the urban improvement of St. Petersburg with the aim of preserving the historical and cultural heritage of the city which can be considered an open-air museum in its entirety, while creating an advanced urban environment convenient and comfortable for the residents and guests of St. Petersburg. Over 70 streets, mini-gardens, embankments, and squares were renovated during the program implementation.

Over 30 sports facilities were built in St. Petersburg under the Gazprom for Children program, including 19 sports and health centers. The Company is going to build 11 sports and health centers and a sports center with an exercise room within the next few years.