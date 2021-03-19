Call for Entries Issued for the 2021 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers

Sixth Annual Honors for Employers and HR Professionals is Accepting Nominations

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Stevie Awards has issued the call for entries for the sixth annual Stevie® Awards for Great Employers, which honor the world’s best companies to work for and the human resources teams, professionals, suppliers, and new products and services that help to create and drive great places to work.



All individuals and organizations worldwide - public and private, for-profit, and non-profit, large and small - may submit nominations to the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. The early-bird entry deadline, with reduced entry fees, is April 28. The final entry deadline is June 2, but late entries will be accepted through July 13 with payment of a late fee. Entry details are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

An international judging panel of more than 50 executives will determine the Stevie Award winners. Finalists will be announced on August 19. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be revealed and presented their awards at a gala event at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on October 1, conditions permitting.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize achievement in many facets of the workplace. Categories include:

There are many new categories in 2021 for HR achievements including Achievement in Managing a Remote Workforce, Achievement in Leadership Development for Racial/Ethnic Minorities, and Best Transformation Strategy. Two new categories for Solutions and Implementations include Remote Workforce Management Solution - New or New-Version and Implementation. Fourteen of the 16 HR Individual categories do not require payment of entry fees.

Winners in the 31 industry-specific Employer of the Year categories will be determined by a unique blend of public votes and professional ratings. Public voting will take place from July 19 - August 9.

Stevie Award winners in 2020 included Aflac (USA), AstraZeneca (Russia), Cathay United Bank (Taiwan), DHL Supply Chain U.K. and Ireland, Globe Telecom Inc. (Philippines), HUGO BOSS Textile Ind. Ltd., (Turkey), IBM (USA), McDonald’s (Poland), Opet (Turkey), Toyota Turkey, Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions (USA), Wingstop Restaurants (USA), and many more.

About the Stevie® Awards:

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Marketing Contact:

Nina Moore

Nina@StevieAwards.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/579d0ebb-cc6a-469d-a41a-2c4a562fea2f