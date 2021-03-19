IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – February 2021

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for February 2021.



Mutual fund assets totalled $1.81 trillion at the end of February 2021. Assets increased by $34.8 billion or 2.0% compared to January 2021. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $17.5 billion in February 2021.

ETF assets totalled $269.2 billion at the end of February 2021. Assets increased by $9.4 billion or 3.6% compared to January 2021. ETFs recorded net sales of $5.8 billion in February 2021.





Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *



Asset Class Feb. 2021 Jan. 2021 Feb. 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 8,745 4,980 3,519 13,726 6,015 Equity 6,490 4,218 318 10,707 750 Bond 2,482 3,096 2,873 5,578 5,651 Specialty 779 577 722 1,357 1,243 Total Long-term Funds 18,497 12,871 7,431 31,368 13,659 Total Money Market Funds (957 ) (1,485 ) 730 (2,442 ) 475 Total 17,540 11,386 8,161 28,926 14,134

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Feb. 2021 Jan. 2021 Feb. 2020 Dec. 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 889.0 874.8 812.7 874.4 Equity 608.6 588.4 506.6 593.4 Bond 245.2 245.1 227.1 246.4 Specialty 35.8 34.5 27.8 35.0 Total Long-term Funds 1,778.5 1,742.8 1,574.2 1,749.3 Total Money Market Funds 31.4 32.4 32.1 34.4 Total 1,809.9 1,775.1 1,606.3 1,783.7

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Feb. 2021 Jan. 2021 Feb. 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 477 495 264 972 574 Equity 3,471 2,178 4,911 5,648 6,212 Bond 1,172 1,309 2,845 2,481 4,312 Specialty 876 58 43 934 196 Total Long-term Funds 5,996 4,040 8,063 10,035 11,295 Total Money Market Funds (230 ) (25 ) 443 (255 ) 900 Total 5,766 4,014 8,506 9,780 12,195

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Feb. 2021 Jan. 2021 Feb. 2020 Dec. 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 8.3 7.7 5.3 7.2 Equity 167.7 159.5 124.6 158.4 Bond 80.2 80.1 71.2 79.3 Specialty 6.0 5.2 3.8 5.2 Total Long-term Funds 262.2 252.6 204.9 250.1 Total Money Market Funds 7.0 7.2 5.4 7.3 Total 269.2 259.8 210.3 257.3

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.



About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

For more information please contact:



Pira Kumarasamy

Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs

pkumarasamy@ific.ca

416-309-2317