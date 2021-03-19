Over 100 Years Later E&T O’Connor Construction Continues to Provide Stress-Free & Turn-Key Services

The company’s turn-key services are designed to reduce client stress when managing commercial development projects.

GLENS FALLS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned E&T O’Connor Construction is pleased to announce that over 100 years later, it is continuing to support clients in reducing their stress while managing large-scale commercial development projects.Since 1905, E&T O’Connor Construction has been a renowned development contractor in Upstate New York. Owned and operated by the O’Connor family, O’Connor Construction works with developers across the region to develop commercial land into a variety of different projects, including housing subdivisions, retail, healthcare, municipal, K-12 schools, and post-secondary institutions.Today, 116 years later, E&T O’Connor Construction is ensuring it never loses its ultimate goal and focus, which is to work as a turn-key sitework contractor and eliminate much of the stress that comes with managing the development of commercial spaces. With the company’s exceptional professionalism, experience, and project management skills, it handles all areas of development, including:• Clearing the land• Performing site cuts and fills• Performing all underground utility work• Installing road subbase• Grading roads and parking lots• Paving lots• And so much more“For E&T O’Connor Construction, quality is something our company stands by,” says Patrick O’Connor. “We spend a great deal of time developing positive working relationships with our clients and for them to be able to trust our word and experience as little stress as possible when implementing their vision. We’re fortunate to work on projects of all different sizes, from $4 million dollar subdivisions to a simple driveway, and we never miss a single detail to ensure our clients are 110% satisfied.”What also sets E&T O’Connor Construction apart from the competition is their use of innovative technology, which transforms jobsites efficiently and with precision. Using a GPS 3D model of each site, the company programs this into top-quality equipment and high-tech drones to analyze all components of site performance. This use of the latest technology helps the company to serve its customers in the best way possible.In addition to supporting commercial construction projects, the E&T O’Connor Construction has also opened up their quarry to the public. Here, customers can select different sized stone, boulders, topsoil, sand, salt, sand and salt mix, stone dust, peastone, mulch, and much more. The quarry is located at 1456 Ridge Road Queensbury, New York 12804.For more information about E&T O’Connor Construction, please visit https://www.etoconnor.com/ About E&T O’Connor ConstructionE&T O’Connor Construction is a commercial development company that has been providing its quality and professional services since 1905. No matter what a client needs for their large or small project, E&T O’Connor Construction is here to help.