Fargo VA to host COVID-19 Telephone Town Hall March 29

The Fargo VA Health Care System will host a COVID-19 Telephone Town Hall on March 29 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To participate, dial 1-872-701-0185, then enter code 404016858#.

All Veterans, their family members, and any organization or individual who works with, or on behalf of, Veterans is encouraged to participate.

The COVID-19 Telephone Town Hall is hosted by the Fargo VA Health Care System Director, Dr. Bret Weintraub. The purpose of the Town Hall is to share information about the Fargo VA’s current COVID-19 operations and precautions, hear feedback, and answer questions.

For more information, call the Fargo VA HCS Public Affairs office at (701) 239-3724.