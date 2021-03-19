Ramps Connecting I-579 Veterans Bridge, Route 28 Shoulder Restrictions Begins Monday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing shoulder restrictions on the ramps connecting the I-579 Veterans Bridge and Route 28 in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will begin Monday, March 22 weather permitting.

Shoulder restrictions will occur on the off-ramp from the Veterans Bridge to northbound Route 28 and the on-ramp from southbound Route 28 to the Veterans Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Sunday, April 25. Crews from the Power Contracting Company will replace the existing chevron signs with new lighted chevron signs.

Lighted chevrons are a Sequential Dynamic Lighting Curve Warning System utilizing LED or electric powered signs and wireless controllers with ultra-low power radar. The system flashes a series of chevron-shaped signs to warn and guide drivers through the upcoming sharp curve. This location was selected to combat the amount of run-off-the-road crashes in the area.

