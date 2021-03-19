Award-Winning Non-Profit M4MM Brings Popular Cannabis Licensing Bootcamp to Michigan Market
The Michigan CBLB took place March 13th and 14th, 2021 with over 70 participants and ten leading industry speakers, alongside key sponsor 7Cities Group.
Extremely informative and interactive!”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After presenting successful cannabis licensing boot camps in Missouri, New Jersey, and Illinois, award-winning advocacy non-profit organization Minorities for Medical Marijuana (M4MM) brought its 8th impactful Cannabis Business Licensing Bootcamp (CBLB) Program to Michigan to prepare applicants for the state’s Microbusiness application. The Michigan Cannabis Business Licensing took place March 13th and 14th, 2021 with over 70 participants and ten leading industry speakers, alongside key sponsor 7Cities Group.
— CBLB Program Attendee
This past weekend, M4MM presented the Michigan Cannabis Business Licensing Bootcamp, designed to educate prospective social equity and minority business owners about the Microbusiness application and business building process. Attendees gained a clear understanding of the Microbusiness licensing process, learned key strategies, received specialized resources through M4MM, and made valuable connections to industry professionals necessary to build successful businesses.
The ten industry guest speakers, including Chris Jackson, Owner of Sticky Ypsi dispensary, and Patrick Frakes, Chief Operating Officer of RAIR, subject matter experts across an array of industry sectors, delivered critical information and inspiration. Sponsor 7 Cities Group, a full service cannabis consulting firm provided insight and tips into Equity Partnerships. Attendees left enthused, all providing positive feedback designating the “Extremely informative and interactive!” program.
The second day of the bootcamp featured a Cannabis Business Pitch Competition judged by industry trailblazers Wanda James, founder and CEO of Simply Pure, National Director of Veteran Outreach Leo Bridgewater, and former NFL & Superbowl champion Joseph Casillas. Winner Keena Moffett earned a $1,000 scholarship for her business "Pot and Pans". The Pitch competition was streamed live on M4MMUnited Facebook page to give all participants national exposure.
###
About M4MM: Minorities for Medical Marijuana Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit organization focused on providing cannabis advocacy, education, outreach and training to communities of color throughout the country. The cornerstone of its mission is fostering inclusive and equitable cannabis public policy, healthcare awareness, business development, and social reform. The organization is committed to cultivating a culturally inclusive environment where diversity of thought, experience, and opportunities are valued, respected, appreciated and celebrated. Currently, M4MM has a presence in 26 states throughout the country and was awarded 2018 Cannabis Industry Organization of the Year by the Cannabis Business Awards.
Imani Dawson
Minorities For Medical Marijuana, Inc.
+1 877-900-0832
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook