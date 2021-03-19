Bobbie The Awesome Celebrates 4 Years Clean From Gambling On The Birthday Of Her Mentor, Grant Cardone
EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Bobbie Malatesta and the 3-21 No Kiddin’ team, an entity raising awareness about gambling and its effects, in celebrating the birthday of Grant Cardone.
3-21 No Kiddin’ LLC, an organization dedicated to raising awareness about gambling addiction, has announced the four-year anniversary of its founder, Bobbie Malatesta, going clean. A leading voice in the recovery community, Bobbie’s clean date coincides with the birthday of her favorite mentor, Grant Cardone.
Bobbie celebrated her upcoming bet-free anniversary at Grant Cardone’s 10X Growth Conference in Miami last week. Her team joined virtually from both the Philippines and the UK. It was a valuable learning experience for everyone where they were inspired by Grant and his team.
Cardone’s 5-day challenge leading up to the event is where Bobbie learned her business mentor was born on March 21st. She had an opportunity to meet Grant and capture a little video of the encounter where he got to see her 10X themed manicure.
An indispensable mentor on Bobbie’s journey to recover from a gambling addiction, she and her entire team now join to wish Mr. Cardone a 10X Happy Birthday and to share in the excitement of her being four years away from a bet.
March as National Problem Gambling Awareness Month. Gambling addiction is a serious issue that draws the highest rate of suicide nationwide. This month-long effort to increase awareness is helping to bring light to this serious issue affecting many in communities across the country.
A leading voice, Bobbie has a podcast, 3-21 No Kiddin, that is now heard in over 73 countries and receives thousands of downloads each month. In each episode of 3-21 No Kiddin, Bobbie uses her platform to coach people impacted by gambling, and even reaches gamblers themselves to set them on a path toward quitting and living life gambling-free.
Additionally, Bobbie is part of Grant Cardone’s learning community, and she holds aspirations to be a licensee that helps spread his valuable coaching and sales skills with the world. Both missions align to make the world a better place by helping people and demonstrating a 10X better life.
3-21 No Kiddin podcast can be found on all major streaming services. To learn more, please visit BobbieTheAwesome.com
Bobbie Malatesta
3-21 No Kiddin’ LLC, an organization dedicated to raising awareness about gambling addiction, has announced the four-year anniversary of its founder, Bobbie Malatesta, going clean. A leading voice in the recovery community, Bobbie’s clean date coincides with the birthday of her favorite mentor, Grant Cardone.
Bobbie celebrated her upcoming bet-free anniversary at Grant Cardone’s 10X Growth Conference in Miami last week. Her team joined virtually from both the Philippines and the UK. It was a valuable learning experience for everyone where they were inspired by Grant and his team.
Cardone’s 5-day challenge leading up to the event is where Bobbie learned her business mentor was born on March 21st. She had an opportunity to meet Grant and capture a little video of the encounter where he got to see her 10X themed manicure.
An indispensable mentor on Bobbie’s journey to recover from a gambling addiction, she and her entire team now join to wish Mr. Cardone a 10X Happy Birthday and to share in the excitement of her being four years away from a bet.
March as National Problem Gambling Awareness Month. Gambling addiction is a serious issue that draws the highest rate of suicide nationwide. This month-long effort to increase awareness is helping to bring light to this serious issue affecting many in communities across the country.
A leading voice, Bobbie has a podcast, 3-21 No Kiddin, that is now heard in over 73 countries and receives thousands of downloads each month. In each episode of 3-21 No Kiddin, Bobbie uses her platform to coach people impacted by gambling, and even reaches gamblers themselves to set them on a path toward quitting and living life gambling-free.
Additionally, Bobbie is part of Grant Cardone’s learning community, and she holds aspirations to be a licensee that helps spread his valuable coaching and sales skills with the world. Both missions align to make the world a better place by helping people and demonstrating a 10X better life.
3-21 No Kiddin podcast can be found on all major streaming services. To learn more, please visit BobbieTheAwesome.com
Bobbie Malatesta
3-21 No Kiddin' LLC
email us here