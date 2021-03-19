Innovative arts resource, mUs3Ums, announces the launch of a 3D virtual museum for 8,274 world famous artists from different parts of the world

PERPIGNAN, FRANCE, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- mus3ums.com Launches A Virtual 3D Museum For Over 8,000 Painters Worldwide

Innovative arts resource, mUs3Ums, announces the launch of a 3D virtual museum for 8,274 world famous artists from different parts of the world

mus3ums.com is set to disrupt the world of arts with the launch of the first-of-its-kind virtual museum for over 8,000 painters across the globe. The project is unprecedented in the world as the platform brings together the works of such a massive number of artists and painters from different parts of the world, to make mUs3Ums the first ever company to achieve a feat of that magnitude.

Arts have been described by many as a form of expression, allowing creatives to show their perception of different subjects using their paints, brushes, and canvas. Over the years, the global arts market has grown to become a multi-billion-dollar industry featuring thousands of artists across the globe. The rather unfortunate emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic has led to restrictions on movement. Consequently, art museums and galleries have witnessed drastic drop in patronage. However, the world currently needs more artists and paintings at the moment, considering the therapeutic benefits of drawings. Therefore, the team at mUs3Ums has found a way of bringing art masterpieces from some of the best painters in the world to art lovers without requiring them to leave the comfort of their homes through a 3D virtual museum.

mUs3Ums’ initiative is unlike other virtual museums 3D due to the number of artists and works featured on the platform. The company is offering a brand new and exciting experience by presenting a variety of arts and artists virtually. The museum will feature works from different eras, including Classicism, Byzantine Art, Italian Renaissance, Abstract art, and a host of others. Art lovers will see 88,535 paintings from 3,595 top museums across 1,629 cities.

Some of the museums featured include The Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C., the Louvre Museum in France, The State Hermitage Museum of art and culture in Saint Petersburg, Russia, and The Scottish National Gallery amongst others.

The virtual tours will allow visitors to take self-guided 3D virtual museums tours via an internet-enabled computer or smart mobile device. The exclusive 3D experience will also offer translations of several international languages, including French, Spanish, Italian, German, Chinese, Russian, and Japanese, done using automatic translators.

For more information about mUs3Ums and the unique virtual museum tour experience, please visit - http://mus3ums.com/. mUs3Ums can also be found across several social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.



Media Contact

mus3ums.com

5 rue etienne falconet

Perpignan

France

contact@mus3ums.com

+ 33 977-198-888

+ 1 (707) 877-4321

Laurent Bruer