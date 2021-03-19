ConnectALL Announces Promotion of Noted Value Stream Leader Lance Knight to Role of President and Chief Operating Officer

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectALL LLC, a leading provider of value stream management (VSM) solutions, today announced that Lance Knight has been promoted to its newly created role of President and Chief Operating Officer effective March 1, 2021. In that position, Knight will serve as the senior executive for ConnectALL, reporting to the Board of Directors of ConnectALL.



Executive responsibility and leadership for all ConnectALL products will be consolidated underneath Knight’s leadership, and he will be central to the most important product, technical, client and employee operational decisions for ConnectALL and all of its VSM software platform and products.

“Lance has been a pivotal force since the first generational development of ConnectALL, and he has guided its evolutionary product excellence ever since,” said Brett Taylor, CEO of Goldfinger Holdings, Inc., parent company of wholly-owned subsidiary ConnectALL.

“I am very pleased we have Lance leading ConnectALL on our path to dominance in the emerging VSM marketplace. I am confident he will transform ConnectALL to even greater success,” added Tom Stiling, Chairman of the ConnectALL Board of Directors

Knight has shepherded the ConnectALL VSM offering since its inception, overseeing its evolution through three successively powerful, feature-rich versions and earning ConnectALL numerous DevOPS and VSM excellence awards. ConnectALL was named SD Times 100 Best in Show, Value Stream Management Category in both 2019 and 2020. It was also cited as a “Strong Performer” Among Value Stream Management Solutions in the Q3 2020 Forrester Wave and recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in the 2020 Market Guide for DevOps Value Stream Management Platforms report.

“In 2017, I saw an opportunity to team with Brett Taylor and convert ConnectALL into a world-class value stream management company,” said Knight. “Choosing this partnership brought the right team together to fill a void and help business leaders achieve maximum velocity and performance with their software projects.”

Prior to joining ConnectALL, Knight was SVP Management Consultant at LeadingAgile, Inc, a company dedicated to helping larger, more complex organizations achieve better business outcomes through the systematic application of agile delivery methods across the entire enterprise. There, he developed a new business unit around agile tooling and implementation to align with the firm’s enterprise transformation strategy. Additionally, as a vice president at TaskTop, Knight introduced value stream management practices and was a key contributor to building their VSM go-to-market strategy.

Knight is a member of the Forbes Business Council and has been a featured speaker at DevOps, Agile and other industry conferences. He has also authored dozens of articles and papers and has participated in podcasts and interviews that explore value stream management, software flow, governance and other critical aspects of attaining software excellence.

ABOUT CONNECTALL LLC

ConnectALL is a value stream management company dedicated to helping customers achieve higher levels of agility, traceability, predictability and velocity. ConnectALL’s services and solutions help organizations to connect people, processes and technology across the software development and delivery value stream, enabling companies to align digital initiatives to business outcomes and improve the speed at which they deliver software. ConnectALL’s value stream management solutions and services allow companies to see, measure and automate their software delivery value streams. ConnectALL has been recognized as "Best in Show" in the Value Stream Management category of the 2020 SD Times 100 and recognized by numerous third-party analyst firms as a key player in value stream management. Visit us at https://www.connectall.com.

