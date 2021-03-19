IZEA Managed Services Bookings Top 75% YoY Growth to Date in Q1

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, Florida, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide , Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that the company’s Managed Services bookings for Q1 2021 to date are now 75% greater than Managed Services bookings for all of Q1 2020. The announcement comes after the company was awarded a series of influencer marketing contracts, including further growth of its relationship with a Fortune 10 customer, whom the company previously announced had expanded its contractual engagement with IZEA, earlier this month.



Bookings are a measure of all sales orders minus any known or expected cancellations or refunds with respect to such sales orders or refunds. Management uses bookings to inform expectations of total sales activity. Bookings are not always an indicator of revenue for the quarter and could be subject to future adjustment. Revenue from Managed Services bookings are typically recognized over a 6-month period on average.

In addition to Managed Services growth, IZEA’s total active SaaS customer base increased to new record numbers in March 2021, largely driven by signups for IZEAx Discovery, the company’s self-service influencer discovery tool . The active customer count for IZEAx Discovery in March 2021 has more than doubled as compared to March 2020. The company is also seeing continued positive sales momentum with IZEAx Unity Suite new customer wins, particularly among the more affordable pricing tiers introduced last year.

“Team IZEA is focused on capitalizing on our momentum,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA’s Chairman and CEO. “We believe that 2021 will be a milestone year for our company and we intend to aggressively invest in growth in order to expand our technological capabilities and better service our customers.”

