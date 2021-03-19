Best Small Campervan Or Motorhome For Sale Australia With Custom Design Kitchen

NSW campervan manufacturer Japanese Auto Imports Pty Ltd has launched an updated range of converted 2-berth Mitsubishi Delica 4x4 camper vans and other high-quality brands like Toyota and Ford.

/EIN News/ -- Kogarah, Australia, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Japanese Auto Imports Pty Ltd, an automotive dealer in Kogarah, NSW, has launched an updated inventory range of Mitsubishi Delica 4×4 converted camper vans and other imported car models.

With the latest announcement, Japanese Auto Imports continues to offer clients across Australia an easy way to buy high quality, reliable vehicles from manufacturers in Japan.

Japanese Auto Imports is Australia’s largest Mitsubishi Delica van importer. Mitsubishi Delica vans are known for their long-lasting and high-quality materials. The Delica model features a soundproofed roof and insulation from extreme heat and cold temperatures.

The company offers Delica vans that have been converted to 2-sleeper camper vans outfitted with a custom-designed kitchen, tables, storage, power outlets, microwaves and refrigerators, birch wood bed framing, and solar panels. The company is able to use CNC equipment to complete any required fit-outs for the camper vans they sell.

In addition to the Mitsubishi Delica 4×4, other imported camper vans are available from Japanese Auto Imports including Toyota Hi-Ace, Transit, and Sprinter models. Customers seeking a specific model camper that is not in stock are encouraged to contact the company for assistance in sourcing their new vehicle.

The company offers additional customisation services that allow clients to add extra features to imported vehicles. These services include installing Android GPS systems and upgrading entertainment systems. All upgrades are carefully installed by the company’s expert mechanics, who are highly trained to work with Japanese import vehicles.

All vehicles sold by Japanese Auto Imports are inspected by an independent third-party service before the sale, and extended warranties including emergency roadside assistance are available from Integrity Extended Warranties with any vehicle purchase.

Japanese Auto Imports has built a reputation for selling high-quality vehicles and providing excellent customer service. The company offers convenient finance solutions with no deposit, and a sales team is available 24/7 for customer inquiries.

A satisfied customer said: “Andrei was really great. Straightforward, trustworthy and really helpful in finding the right choice for us. I’m genuinely more confident in the decision to buy our Delica from him than another dealer, that our van will be working well into the future.”

Name: Andrei Semenovskyi

Email: Send Email

Organization: Japanese Auto Imports Pty Ltd

Address: 16 Production Avenue, Kogarah, NSW 2217, Australia

Phone: +61-477-070-034

