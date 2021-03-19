Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Warrior Met Coal, Inc. ("Warrior" or the "Company") (NYSE: HCC) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On February 24, 2021, after the market closed, a press release was issued by Warrior announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. Warrior reported a larger-than-expected fourth quarter net loss of $33.7 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, among other results. It was further stated in this press release that "[d]ue to ongoing uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese ban on Australian coal and other potentially disruptive factors, Warrior will not be providing full year 2021 guidance at this time." citing its "short-term focus of preserving cash and liquidity[,]" Warrior advised investors further that its "Stock Repurchase Program also remains temporarily suspended."

On February 25, 2021, Warrior's stock price fell $5.79 per share, or 22.59%, on this news, to close at $19.84 per share.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising