Plains GP Holdings, L.P. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Plains GP Holdings, L.P. ("Plains GP" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PAGP) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Plains GP issued a press release on February 9, 2021 reporting fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results. Among other results, Plains GP reported fourth-quarter GAAP earnings-per-share of –$0.11, missing estimates by $0.33, and fourth-quarter revenues of $5.96 billion, representing a 34.9% year-to-year decline and missing estimates by $260 million.

On this news, Plains GP's stock price fell $0.84 per share, or 8.97%, to close at $8.52 per share on February 10, 2021.

