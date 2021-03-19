BlackRock® Canada Announces March Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the March 2021 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on March 26, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on March 31, 2021.



Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.046 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.040 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.079 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.042 iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.096 iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.079 iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.093 iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.198 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.030 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.039 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.132 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.148 iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.000 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.048 iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.115 iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.069 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.090 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.072 iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.028 iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.079 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.066 Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.042 Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.040 Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 0.100 Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.057 Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.072 Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.011 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040 iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 0.184 iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 0.174 iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 0.144 iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 0.168 iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.116 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.069 iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.000 iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.051 iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.195 iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.116 iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.076 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.213 iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.198 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.039 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.031 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.039 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.079 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.054 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.046 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.054 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.089 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.053 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.037 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.075 iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.143 iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.097 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.109 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.043 iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.109 iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.046 iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.043 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.112 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.006 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.044 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1) XFS.U 0.035 iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.039 iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.030 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.037 iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.094 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.063 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.077 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.065 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.077 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.202 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.049 iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.127 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.065 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.031 iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.117 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.094 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.023 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.197 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.158 iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.229 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.065 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.042 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.069 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.042 iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.041 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.048 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.044 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.046 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.043 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.047 iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.032 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.163 iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.031 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.059 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.040 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.101 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 0.074 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.068 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.113 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.091 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.077

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XDG.U, XDU.U, XFS.U, XMU.U, and XUU.U

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

Contact for Media:

Maeve Hannigan

T – 416-643-4058

Email: Maeve.Hannigan@blackrock.com