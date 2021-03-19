Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
BlackRock® Canada Announces March Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the March 2021 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on March 26, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on March 31, 2021.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.046
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.079
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.042
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.096
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.079
iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.093
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.198
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.030
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.039
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.132
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.148
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.000
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.048
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.115
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.069
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.090
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.072
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.028
iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.079
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.066
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.042
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.040
Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 0.100
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.057
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.072
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.011
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040
iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 0.184
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 0.174
iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 0.144
iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 0.168
iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.116
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.069
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.000
iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.051
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.195
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.116
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.076
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.213
iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.198
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.039
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.031
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.039
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.079
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.054
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.046
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.054
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.089
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.053
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.037
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.075
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.143
iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.097
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.109
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.043
iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.109
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.046
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.043
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.112
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.006
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.044
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1) XFS.U 0.035
iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.039
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.030
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.037
iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.094
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.063
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.077
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.065
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.077
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.202
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.049
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.127
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.065
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.031
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.117
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.094
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.023
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.197
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.158
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.229
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.065
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.042
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.069
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.042
iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.041
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.048
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.044
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.046
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.043
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.047
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.032
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.163
iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.031
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.059
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.040
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.101
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 0.074
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.068
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.113
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.091
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.077

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XDG.U, XDU.U, XFS.U, XMU.U, and XUU.U

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.67 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Contact for Media:
Maeve Hannigan
T – 416-643-4058
Email: Maeve.Hannigan@blackrock.com


