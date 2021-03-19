BlackRock® Canada Announces March Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the March 2021 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on March 26, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on March 31, 2021.
Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:
|Fund Name
|Fund Ticker
|Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
|iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
|CBH
|0.046
|iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
|CBO
|0.040
|iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF
|CDZ
|0.079
|iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF
|CEW
|0.042
|iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF
|CGR
|0.096
|iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CHB
|0.079
|iShares International Fundamental Index ETF
|CIE
|0.093
|iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF
|CIF
|0.198
|iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
|CLF
|0.030
|iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
|CLG
|0.039
|iShares US Fundamental Index ETF
|CLU
|0.132
|iShares US Fundamental Index ETF
|CLU.C
|0.148
|iShares Premium Money Market ETF
|CMR
|0.000
|iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
|CPD
|0.048
|iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF
|CRQ
|0.115
|iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CSD
|0.069
|iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CUD
|0.090
|iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF
|CVD
|0.072
|iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF
|CWO
|0.028
|iShares Global Water Index ETF
|CWW
|0.079
|iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CYH
|0.066
|Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF
|DXB
|0.042
|Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF
|DXC
|0.040
|Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF
|DXF
|0.100
|Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF
|DXO
|0.057
|Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF
|DXP
|0.072
|Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF
|DXV
|0.011
|iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF
|FIE
|0.040
|iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio
|GBAL
|0.184
|iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio
|GCNS
|0.174
|iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio
|GEQT
|0.144
|iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio
|GGRO
|0.168
|iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio
|XBAL
|0.116
|iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
|XBB
|0.069
|iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF
|XBM
|0.000
|iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XCB
|0.051
|iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF
|XCG
|0.195
|iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio
|XCNS
|0.116
|iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF
|XCS
|0.076
|iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF
|XCSR
|0.213
|iShares Canadian Value Index ETF
|XCV
|0.198
|iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF
|XDG
|0.039
|iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)
|XDG.U
|0.031
|iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XDGH
|0.039
|iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF
|XDIV
|0.079
|iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF
|XDU
|0.054
|iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)
|XDU.U
|0.046
|iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XDUH
|0.054
|iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF
|XDV
|0.089
|iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XEB
|0.053
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF
|XEG
|0.037
|iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF
|XEI
|0.075
|iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF
|XEN
|0.143
|iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio
|XEQT
|0.097
|iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF
|XESG
|0.109
|iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XFA
|0.043
|iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF
|XFC
|0.109
|iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XFF
|0.046
|iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF
|XFI
|0.043
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF
|XFN
|0.112
|iShares Floating Rate Index ETF
|XFR
|0.006
|iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF
|XFS
|0.044
|iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)
|XFS.U
|0.035
|iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF
|XGB
|0.039
|iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF
|XGD
|0.030
|iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XGGB
|0.037
|iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio
|XGRO
|0.094
|iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XHB
|0.063
|iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XHD
|0.077
|iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF
|XHU
|0.065
|iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XHY
|0.077
|iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
|XIC
|0.202
|iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XIG
|0.049
|iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio
|XINC
|0.127
|iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF
|XLB
|0.065
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF
|XMA
|0.031
|iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF
|XMD
|0.117
|iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XMS
|0.094
|iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF
|XMTM
|0.023
|iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF
|XMU
|0.197
|iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)
|XMU.U
|0.158
|iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF
|XMV
|0.229
|iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XPF
|0.065
|iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
|XQB
|0.042
|iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF
|XQLT
|0.069
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF
|XRE
|0.042
|iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|XSAB
|0.041
|iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
|XSB
|0.048
|iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
|XSC
|0.044
|iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF
|XSE
|0.046
|iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XSH
|0.043
|iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
|XSI
|0.047
|iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
|XSQ
|0.032
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF
|XST
|0.163
|iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
|XSTB
|0.031
|iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF
|XSUS
|0.059
|iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF
|XTR
|0.040
|iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XUH
|0.101
|iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF
|XUSR
|0.074
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF
|XUT
|0.068
|iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF
|XUU
|0.113
|iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)
|XUU.U
|0.091
|iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF
|XVLU
|0.077
(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XDG.U, XDU.U, XFS.U, XMU.U, and XUU.U
Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.
