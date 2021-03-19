New Publication Shines Light on AmeriCorps COVID Response and Recovery Efforts

Featuring 79 Innovative Programs from 50 of America's Service Commissions

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the one year anniversary of the first COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, America’s Service Commissions (ASC) released a new publication, Innovative State Service COVID-19 Response Programs, showcasing outstanding examples of how state-based AmeriCorps and Volunteer Generation Fund programs have been adapting and responding to community needs during COVID-19.

The publication features 79 innovative programs from 50 states and territories, and represents a glimpse into the impressive work of national service programs this past year and the extraordinary efforts of AmeriCorps and volunteer programs to aid those most in need in hyper-local ways.

The publication also comes on the heels of President Biden signing the American Rescue Plan Act into law, which included an historic $1 billion investment to expand AmeriCorps and national service programs over the next three years to aid in pandemic response and recovery.

By sharing information about these innovative programs and their inspiring AmeriCorps members and volunteers, ASC seeks to showcase the role of states as “laboratories for service” and encourage new service models and replications that can address our most pressing issues.

"During these unprecedented times, it is even more clear that national service programs like AmeriCorps, AmeriCorps Seniors, and the Volunteer Generation Fund can play a critical role in our nation’s response and recovery efforts in times of emergency, including the COVID-19 pandemic," said Kaira Esgate, CEO of America's Service Commissions. "I want to personally thank the thousands of AmeriCorps members and program staff serving as 'boots on the ground' and the state service commissions who support them, for continuing to make a substantial impact on others in these most challenging times."

View or download Innovative State Service COVID-19 Response Programs to learn more.

