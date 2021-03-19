EarthRenew to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum on March 25, 2021

EarthRenew invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthRenew Inc. (CSE: ERTH; OTCQB: VVIVF) (“EarthRenew” or the “Company”), a Canadian company focused on regenerative agriculture solutions, today announced that its CEO, Keith Driver, will present live at LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com on March 25, 2021.



DATE: Thursday, March 25, 2021

TIME: 1:30 EST (11:30 MST)

LINK: https://bit.ly/3qVRFyI

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Presentation Content

Receive context about our recently released Letter to Shareholders from the CEO, which can be found here.

Learn about EarthRenew’s non-binding letter of intent, pursuant to which it intends to acquire 100% of Replenish Nutrients Ltd., a private Alberta company that we believe is a western Canadian leader in regenerative soil solutions.

Discover more about our second non-binding letter of intent, pursuant to which we hope to secure a location in Eaton, Colorado for a new facility. Once the terms of the transaction are agreed, the new site is projected to provide EarthRenew with strategic access to the southwestern United States, one of the largest organic markets in the world.

Hear highlights about our secondary revenue source, power production. Our Strathmore plant generated an estimated $377,667 in revenue from electricity sales during 2020 with a 74% gross margin.

About Life Sciences Investor Forum

Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for life sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is powered by Intrado Digital Media and is specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

About EarthRenew

EarthRenew’s mission is to support a farm system that puts healthy soils and grower profitability back on the table. We aim to be a driving part of the regenerative agriculture movement by offering fertilizer solutions that feed the soil in an effort to strengthen the earth’s ability to restore itself. We are building a unique, sustainable facility to generate premium organic fertilizer from animal waste using a natural gas fired turbine that also produces up to 4MW per hour of low-cost electricity. The exhausted heat from the turbine is used to convert animal waste into certified organic fertilizer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information



This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to Keith Driver’s presentation on Life Sciences Investor Forum, including the anticipated content of the presentation, the proposed acquisition of Replenish Nutrients Ltd., the business and operations of the company, the company’s ability to finalize the terms of an agreement for a new site in Colorado, and the company’s ability to execute its business plan. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; regulatory risks; and other risks of the energy and fertilizer industries. Although the company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please visit our website at www.earthrenew.ca or contact: Keith Driver CEO of EarthRenew +1 (403) 860-8623 Email: kdriver@earthrenew.ca