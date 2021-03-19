Project Expands Esports and Gaming Capabilities with Acquisition of OS Studios

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent, employee-owned network of creative agencies, Project Worldwide is expanding its expertise in esports and gaming with the acquisition of OS Studios . Based in New York City, OS Studios has grown rapidly since its inception in 2018 to become a market leader in creative, content and live production for leading brands seeking to engage gaming and esports communities. The acquisition accelerates Project’s commitment to serve clients across all aspects of the exploding gaming and esports space, including publishers, leagues, teams, personalities, platforms, services, and brands in an authentic, community-centric way.



OS Studios was co-founded by Chief Executive Officer John Higgins and Chief Operating Officer Ian Packard on the principles of community and the power of content. To bring brands into gaming and esports, the agency has developed industry-leading live and remote broadcast production capabilities, including a state-of-the-art 4K broadcast studio in New York City. John and Ian have driven extraordinary growth since the agency’s inception with clients, such as EA Sports, Activision Blizzard, Take-Two Interactive, Twitch, Washington Esports, AB InBev, and Under Armour.

“From Motive to Praytell, Argonaut, George P Johnson and Shoptology, our network of agencies have been delivering strong work in the gaming space around the globe, and we see a huge opportunity to build on this momentum,” said Robert G. Vallee, Jr., Project’s Chairman and CEO. “For years, we’ve been searching for the right agency to expand our footprint in gaming and esports, and OS Studios brings true category expertise and innovation. We’re incredibly selective about the agencies we bring into our network, and their shared values, ambition, and collaborative culture made the OS team a perfect fit.”

“In a relatively short time, our agency has grown rapidly, and as we envision our next phase of growth, we’ve got big aspirations to continue to innovate and build out our content, production, and experiential capabilities in the U.S. and internationally,” said John Higgins, cofounder and CEO. “We were attracted to Project’s independent, employee-first mentality, proven ability to scale agencies globally, and a keen passion for our industry with so much great work already happening from within the network. We’re thrilled to be joining and look forward to collaborating with our sister agencies, and in fact that has already begun.”

All OS Studios employees will be joining Project, effective immediately.

OS Studios was exclusively represented by JEGI, a leading independent investment bank in gaming and esports media, information, marketing, software and tech-enabled services sectors.

Learn more about Project at Project.com and OS Studios at OSStudios.gg .

Contact:

Jeannie Evanchan

jeannie@praytellagency.com

317-385-5752



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/646b55ce-2b11-4517-8be0-680991a84575

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ceccabe-50dd-4ec2-9b4d-14cf48d3e865