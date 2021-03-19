DVDFab Launches Happy Easter Flash Sale and Easter Egg Smash Activity
DVDFab produces a range of software for all types of video and imaging needs. From ripping and burning DVDs and Blu-ray, to editing video or photos.BEIJING, CHINA, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Easter, DVDFab has some great gifts and promotions in store for their users. A flash sale of 50% OFF on April 15th is just the beginning. If you are looking to purchase software for DVD or Blu-ray creation and many other amazing tools, read on to find out about the Easter deals.
Play the Easter Egg Smash game
First off, users can play the Easter Egg Smash game and have a chance to win an Alienware wireless mouse as the grand prize. Other prizes include: a 40% off storewide coupon for first place, a 35% off storewide coupon for second place and a 30% off storewide coupon for third place.
The Gift Package of the DVDFab All-In-One Lifetime Solution is at 30% off
This AI powered bundle includes 26 amazing DVD, Blu-ray, video and imaging solutions. An extremely powerful and versatile combination, this sweet includes 9 more products than one year ago and 15 more than two years ago. Get access to the lifetime version at 30% off. The bundle comes with a license for five computers, and a $50 gift card. 100 lucky orders will also get access to a Verbatim DVD-R Disc!
DVDFab Classic Disk tools will be up to 50% off
DVD Copy + DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Cop + Blu-ray Ripper, Passkey for DVD + Blu-ray and DVD Copy will all be on sale at 50% off. This includes the lifetime versions. DVD Creator and Blu-ray Ripper will also be on sale, at 35% off, and including the lifetime versions. Users in the market for DVD or Blu-ray creation tools can find a great array of products at a steal during this promotion.
Users can save big on top products
Downloader All-In-One, a 9-in-1 ultra-video downloading solution for Netflix, Disney+. HBO, YouTube and over 1000 other streaming services is being offered at 40% off! On top of that, a $25 Netflix gift card will be included for users who purchase this deal.
Other top selling products are on sale as well, including the popular AI Suite, which is more than 50% off, Player 6 Ultra at 35% off and Video Converter Pro at 35% off as well. All these products are sold with lifetime subscriptions.
Users who are interested in any of these promotion deals should make sure to take advantage before April 15th, as this will be the last day. Don’t forget to check out the flash sale on April 15th as well.
About DVDFab
DVDFab.cn, a professional multimedia software provider, has been dedicated to working on software such as DVD cloner, DVD copy, Blu-ray Copy, UHD Copy, DVD Ripper, DVD/Blu-ray conversion, UHD Ripper, video converter, DVD creator, Blu-ray creator, UHD creator, Blu-ray media player, photo&video enhancer and more for more than 17 years under its well-known DVDFab software banner. It has more than 80 million global users.
