In the coastal city of Rio de Janeiro, intensive care units are 95% full. Fifteen other state capitals are similarly verging on collapse, with ICU occupancy over 90% — a deluge of hospitalizations that has accompanied a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in the country.

“Here it became a war against the President. It seems that people only die of Covid,” Bolsonaro, who wasn’t wearing a mask, told supporters outside the presidential palace on Thursday.

“The hospitals are 90% occupied. But we need to find out how many are from Covid and how many are from other illnesses,” he said.

Many state health departments in Brazil do show data for both ICU capacity dedicated to Covid-19 and to other illnesses. On Thursday, Brazil’s health ministry reported 2,724 more people had died from the virus that day, bringing the total to 287,499. Those numbers make Brazil the second worst-affected country in the world in terms of case and deaths numbers, after the United States. Bolsonaro, who has long…

Read Full Story

The post As Brazil’s Covid-19 deaths soar, Bolsonaro says there is a ‘battle’ towards him appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.