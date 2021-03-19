China’s crackdown in Xinjiang has separated Uyghur youngsters from their dad and mom. CNN discovered two of them
That was five years ago. He says he hasn’t seen them since.
Mamutjan said his family, who are ethnically Uyghur, are unable to leave China, while he would be at risk of being detained or imprisoned if he returned. He is now living in Adelaide, Australia.
This week, a CNN team tracked down Mamutjan’s 10-year-old daughter Muhlise at her paternal grandparents’ home in the city of Kashgar, in southern Xinjiang.
When asked if she has a message for her father, whom she hasn’t spoken to since 2017, Muhlise began to cry. “I miss him,” she said.
When Mamutjan watched the video from his home in Adelaide, he struggled to fight back his tears.
“I can’t believe how tall (my daughter) is now … What kind of country does this to innocent people?” he said.
In a new report released Thursday, Amnesty International estimated there may be thousands of Uyghur families like Mamutjan’s worldwide, parents and children who have been separated for years as a result of the Chinese government’s tightening grip on…