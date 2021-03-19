Pipeline Integrity Management Market to Reach USD 11.26 Billion by 2028; Surging Power Generation Industries to Offer Growth Opportunities, states Fortune Business Insights™

List Of Key Companies Profiled in Pipeline Integrity Management Market Are: Baker Hughes (United States), Enbridge (Canada), GE (United States), Schneider Electric (France), TC Energy (Canada), AVEVA (United Kingdom), Applus+ (Spain), NDT (United Kingdom), ROSEN (Switzerland), Infosys (India), Emerson (United States), DNV GL (Norway), Larsen & Toubro (India).

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pipeline integrity management market size is expected to reach USD 11.26 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Pipeline Integrity Management Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 8.65 billion in 2020.

Stern Oil and Gas Guidelines to offer Trade Advantages

The strict regulations by governments aimed at safety can have an imperative impact on the market. The rules are implemented to ensure maximum safety, smooth operations, and timely check for any accidents. These guidelines support transmission and distribution chain, which, in turn, boosts the pipeline integrity management market growth. For instance, in the U.S, all the facility integrity management of the oil and gas pipelines has to comply with the National Energy Board Act (NEB Act) and Onshore Pipeline Regulations (OPR.). The recent amendments adopted by countries will further improve pipeline integrity management prospects in the forthcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact

Suspended Pipeline Projects to Hamper Market amid COVID-19

The coronavirus outbreak has had a damaging impact on the PIM industry. The heavy loss incurred by enterprises due to the pandemic has inhibited the market's growth. Moreover, the dropped price and demand for oil and gas will restrict the business during the pandemic. For instance, in May 2020, the cost of oil dropped to USD 20.37 per barrel, its lowest level since February 2002. The temporary stop on travel activities will consequently impede businesses, thus destructively posing risks on pipeline integrity management investments.

To gain more insights into the market with detailed table of content and figures,





Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/pipeline-integrity-management-market-100961





Market Segments:

Based on service, the global market of pipeline integrity management is classified into inspection service, cleaning service, and repair and refurbishment. The repair and refurbishment segment held the lion’s share of 59.2% in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

What Does the Report Offer?

The report provides unmatched information into the market drivers, trends, prospects, and obstructions. It also contains an in-depth analysis of all market segments, separately and collectively, and meticulous insights into the regional dynamics influencing the market growth. Apart from these, the market report delivers a far-reaching assessment of major companies and their growth strategies.

Geographically, the market has been analyzed across major regions which include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Request a Sample Copy: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/pipeline-integrity-management-market-100961







Driving factor :

Expansion of Natural Gas Pipeline Infrastructure to Augment Growth

The growing utilization of natural gas due to its low emissions and gasoline will contribute positively to market growth. The increased application of natural gas in the transportation industry (CNG), power generation industry, and industrial sectors will bolster the healthy growth of the market. The growing awareness regarding the low emissions of natural gas in developing nations will encourage its use in end-use sectors. The construction of new natural gas pipelines will subsequently boost the pipeline integrity management industry.

Regional Insights:

Presence of Key Businesses to Incite Development in North America

The existing companies in the US will have an outstanding influence on the market in North America. Canada holds a major pipeline integrity management market share due to its well-established oil and gas infrastructure. The oil trade with neighboring countries will aid the expansion of the market. Europe is expected to hold a significant share in the global market. The ongoing production and transportation in Russia to foster growth in Europe. Furthermore, Norway, UK, Denmark, Italy, and others will back development in Europe.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/pipeline-integrity-management-market-100961





Competitive Landscape :

Enormous investments in R&D by Companies to Intensify Business

The key companies in the market are focused on optimal solutions for pipeline integrity management. Moreover, the eminent players aim to robust research and development to enhance the management systems' performance characteristics. The players are also adopting strategies to improve the efficiency of the pipeline and identify failures at the earliest to minimize the financial loss and negative impact on the environment.

Notable Development :

August 2020: Aegion Corporation, through its subsidiary, Corrpro Companies, Inc., was awarded a contract worth USD 6 million to deliver a comprehensive package of cathodic protection services to prevent corrosion on new midstream pipeline construction in West Texas.

Lists Of Key Companies Profiled in Pipeline Integrity Management Market Are:

Baker Hughes (United States)

Enbridge (Canada)

GE (United States)

Schneider Electric (France)

TC Energy (Canada)

AVEVA (United Kingdom)

Applus+ (Spain)

NDT (United Kingdom)

ROSEN (Switzerland)

Infosys (India)

Emerson (United States)

DNV GL (Norway)

Larsen & Toubro (India)





Quick Buy- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100961





Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Pipeline Integrity Management Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Pipeline Integrity Management Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Location Onshore Offshore Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Inspection Cleaning Repair and Refurbishment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued





Ask For Customization- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/pipeline-integrity-management-market-100961





Browse Related Reports:





UAE Oil Storage Terminal Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Type (Strategic Reserve and Commercial Reserve), By Tank Type (Fixed Roof, Floating Roof, Bullet Tank, and Spherical Tank), By Product (Diesel, Petrol, Aviation Fuel, Crude Oil, Kerosene, and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027

Drilling Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Service (Directional Drilling {Measurement While Drilling, Logging While Drilling, Rotary Steerable System, Gyro Drilling, Magnetic Drilling, and Others} and Non-Directional Drilling), By Application (Onshore and Offshore {Shallow Water, Deepwater, and Ultra-Deepwater}), By End-User (Oil & Gas, Mining, Water Exploration, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Fuel Dispenser Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Fuel Type (Petrol/Gasoline, Diesel, CNG, and Others), By Dispenser System (Submersible System and Suction System), By Flow Meter (Mechanical and Electronic), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Oilfield Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Equipment Rental, Field Operation, and Analytical Services), By Service (Geophysical, Drilling, Completion & Workover, Production, and Processing & Separation), By Application (Onshore and Offshore {Shallow Water, Deepwater, Ultra-Deepwater}), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.