Puyi Inc. to Announce Unaudited Financial Results For The First Half of The Fiscal Year 2021 and Host Conference Call on March 29, 2021

GUANGZHOU, China, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puyi Inc. ("Puyi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PUYI), a leading third-party wealth management service provider in China focusing on affluent and emerging middle class population, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first half of its fiscal year 2021 ended December 31, 2020 on March 29, 2021.



Senior management will host a combined English and Chinese language conference call to discuss the Company’s unaudited financial results and business development for the first half of its fiscal year 2021 ended December 31, 2020.

Details for the conference call are as follows:

Date/Time: Monday, March 29, 2021 at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time)

Conference Title: Puyi Inc. Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 Earnings Call

Conference ID #: 9297930

The conference call will be a Direct Event call, which requires online registration in advance. Please use the link http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9297930 to complete the online registration at least 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the conference call. You will receive a confirmation email containing the Direct Event Passcode, Registrant ID, list of dial in numbers and a brief description of how to join the call. Please call the dial in number associated with your location of the conference call and follow the relevant instructions to enter the Direct Event Passcode and Registrant ID, then you will join the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at Puyi's investor relations website http://ir.puyiwm.com/news-events/events.

About Puyi

Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, Puyi is a leading third-party wealth management service provider in China focusing on affluent and emerging middle class population. Puyi also provides asset management services for clients. For more information, please visit http://ir.puyiwm.com.

