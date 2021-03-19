Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Proactive news headlines including Pharmaxis, Venture Minerals, Musgrave Minerals, Kin Mining and Triangle Energy (Global)

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Pharmaxis Ltd’s (ASX:PXS) (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) (FRA:UUD) exclusive US distributor, Chiesi USA Inc, has launched Bronchitol®  (mannitol), an add‐on maintenance therapy to improve pulmonary function in cystic fibrosis (CF)  patients aged 18 years and older in the US. Click here 
  • Venture Minerals Ltd (ASX:VMS) (OTCMKTS:VTMLF) has started installing structural, mechanical, piping and electrical aspects of the Wet Screening Plant at Riley Iron Ore Mine in northwest Tasmania with Crisp Bros & Haywards doing the first of the structural steel framework. Click here 
  • Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) (OTCMKTS:MGVMF) (FRA:6MU) is higher after receiving further high-grade reverse circulation (RC) gold assay results from the new White Heat prospect, 300 metres south of Break of Day on its 100%-owned ground at its flagship Cue Gold Project in WA’s Murchison district. Click here 
  • Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) (FRA:8KM) has received further strong gold results from recent infill reverse circulation (RC) drilling which confirm the quality and potential of the Bruno-Lewis deposit at the company’s Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) in Western Australia. Click here 
  • Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd (ASX:TEG) is aggressively pursuing a three-pronged approach to exploration for 2021 and beyond across its producing Cliff Head Project, Mount Horner Project and new offshore licence WA-481-P all within the Perth Basin. Click here 
  • Comet Resources Limited (ASX:CRL) has entered into a Binding Option Agreement with Bath Resources Pty Ltd to acquire a portfolio of highly prospective copper-gold-zinc-silver-lead assets in the Northern Territory. Click here 

