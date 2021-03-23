Ship & Shore Helps Large Printing & Packaging Company Obtain Incentives for Energy-Efficient Technology

LONG BEACH, CA, USA, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Against the backdrop of shifting environmental regulations and growing climate awareness under the Biden administration, Ship & Shore Environmental (S&SE) announces that it has a full range of advisory services for printing, packaging, and other clients in the industry. These services include help with capitalizing on the full range of incentives available from various government entities. S&SE recently provided this help for a major printing company, resulting in enough incentives to largely subsidize the client’s pollution control project and optimize the equipment’s ROI due to its high energy effectiveness.

The capital expenditures for pollution abatement projects tend to exceed allotted budgets, however S&SE helps guide clients through applying for the range of incentive opportunities in its market. “Ship & Shore helped the operator recoup hundreds of thousands of dollars, enough to cover almost 75% of total abatement equipment costs,” said Anoosheh Oskouian, President and CEO of Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. “We are now looking to help more flexo and similar manufacturers reap similar rewards for going green, so they can enjoy broad benefits to their business and do as much as possible to protect the environment.”

Green Gains

Even in the absence of government-funded incentives, there are always good reasons to design operations and processes for eco-friendliness. In 2020, Barron’s reported that “companies with higher environmental, social, and governance factors have outperformed the broad market.” Factors include that financing sources now integrate ESG risks into their assessments, climate change issues “resonate” with investors, and profitability increasingly links to ESG performance.

In a recent Environment Journal article, authors summarized an analysis of data from over 9,000 small and medium-sized businesses. The authors found that sustainability-oriented companies could better cater to new niche markets, present as leaders in their industry, demonstrate caring to employees (thus building morale and productivity), build loyalty among customers and stakeholders, and increase efficiency. The article notes that “as many as 75% of UK businesses that invested in green technologies subsequently enjoyed commercial benefits, even if financial concerns pose barriers to making these green investments.”

Flexographic printers that adopt green solutions will also find it easier to achieve eco-oriented certifications, which in turn may lead to additional benefits. For example, the Flexographic Technical Association serves on the board of the Sustainable Green Printing Partnership. SGP data reveals that “certified facilities enjoy an average cost savings of $43,000.”

Ship & Shore Helps Printers Find a Way

One of the largest companies in the printing industry approached Ship & Shore for help in building a cutting-edge regenerative thermal oxidizer (RTO) into its flexo facility to mitigate VOC emissions. S&SE has extensive experience in VOC abatement across printing applications, including plastics and packaging. The company is also well-versed in environmental, regulatory, and financial considerations and has a 100% compliance track record. S&SE brought all this expertise to bear on making the solution affordable for the client.

S&SE helped the client apply for all available incentives related to their energy-efficient oxidizer as well as printing equipment. This process involves research, hands-on engineering time, gathering and analysis of current utility consumption, and assisting with the application filings. Ultimately, S&SE helped the client procure hundreds of thousands of dollars in incentive dollars, enabling the printer to maximize return on investment and operational savings while minimizing emissions and associated project costs. Having guidance through the bureaucratic maze of incentive opportunities made all the difference to the client’s bottom line and environmental mission.

To date, S&SE has helped customers receive over $5 million total in incentives. These funds are critical in helping clients minimize operating and capital costs, both on new and retrofit solutions. Every S&SE install is custom-designed for the client’s unique process needs, compliance requirements, and budget. No matter the specifics, though, S&SE consistently provides the most energy-efficient RTO solutions, capable of destroying over 99% of output HAPs and VOCs.

With a new, more eco-minded U.S. administration in place, clean air and combating climate change is once again moving into the national spotlight. S&SE is helping clients plan ahead with approaches that account for broad industry agendas, lower emissions, long-term profitability, and overall sustainability. S&SE president and CEO Anoosheh Oskouian will give a virtual presentation at the 2021 virtual.drupa, the printing industry’s largest global event, where she will teach printing companies and owners to deploy strategically, operate responsibly, and think creatively when expanding or building a new plant. Her discussion, entitled, “Nice and Necessary: The Importance of Achieving Balance Between Commercial Success and Environmental Responsibility,” is scheduled for April 22nd at 4:30pmCET.

Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. is a Long Beach, California-based, woman-owned, certified business specializing in air pollution capture and control systems for industrial applications. Ship & Shore helps major manufacturers meet Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) abatement challenges by providing customized, energy efficient air pollution abatement systems for various industries, resulting in improved operational efficiency and tailored "green" solutions. Since 2000, Ship & Shore has been prepared to handle and advise on the full spectrum of environmental needs with its complete array of engineering and manufacturing capabilities and global offices around the U.S., Canada, Europe, Middle East, and China. The Ship & Shore Technical Engineering Team has custom designed tailored solutions for clients throughout the world. For more information, visit www.shipandshore.com.