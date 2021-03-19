The Online Food Delivery Services Industry Is Driven By The Increase In Smartphone Users And Internet Penetration

Online Food Delivery Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

Online Food Delivery Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

An increase in smartphone users has given a boost to online food delivery services worldwide. Smartphone users are the primary online shoppers for the F&B industry and an increase in the number of smartphone users reflects a potential increase in online shopping for food and beverages. The world F&B e-commerce users reached 1.5 billion in 2019 and are expected to grow by 800 million with an average of 25% y-o-y growth by 2024. The Indian food delivery platform Zomato has 80 million monthly active users and has set targets of reaching 20 million more over the next few years. Hence, this increase in smartphone users and internet penetration is driving growth according to TBRC’s online food delivery industry overview.

Major players in the global online food delivery services market are takeaway.com, Doordash, Deliveroo, Uber eats, Zomato, Swiggy, Domino's pizza, Grubhub, foodpanda, and Just Eat.

The global online food delivery services market is expected grow from $115.07 billion in 2020 to $126.91 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. Online food delivery market research shows that the growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global online food delivery services market is expected to reach $192.16 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%.

The global online food ordering market is segmented by type into platform-to-customer, restaurant-to-customer, by channel type into websites, mobile applications, and by payment method into cash on delivery, online payment. The countries with online food delivery market shares are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The online food delivery services market is segmented by type into platform-to-customer, restaurant-to-customer, by channel type into websites, mobile applications, and by payment method into cash on delivery, online payment.

