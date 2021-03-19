Julia Berryman Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coach Julia Berryman leads her clients down the two most potent avenues of personal development: creative and sexual empowerment. An artist and empowerment coach, as well as a sex, love and relationships coach trained at the Tantric Institute of Integrated Sexuality, Julia supports her clients to build a vibrant relationship with their sexuality, sensuality, creativity and personal power.

“I help people find their voice, the root of themselves,” says Julia. “When people connect with that and start strengthening that muscle, they get to enjoy the healing capacity of their creativity and discover new layers of themselves. You're accessing a different part of your body's innate capacity for self-awareness. That's what I love about bringing like these different creative approaches.”

Reclaiming her inner artist and healing her own sexuality has been an integral part of Julia’s journey.

“I've been an artist since I was a child,” recalls Julia. “I would write stories and sing and dance and draw and music was an inherent part of who I am. I went through an experience where I kind of lost that fire. Society tells artists they can't actually make a living with their art. It wasn't until later through my personal work that I discovered I had suppressed this inherently creative part of me.”

At Julia’s intuitive art workshops she incorporates dance to process emotions and help people get in touch with parts of themselves they have not fully embraced. As people move forward and discover their own voice, they heal their relationship to themselves and how they relate to other people.

“That's the gift art brings: what lies beneath, the soul, the heartbeat, the essence.” says Julia. “It's trusting ourselves, trusting life and creating from that space.”

According to Julia, sex, love and relationships fall under the umbrella of personal expression.

“Sexuality and creativity are two aspects of human expression that people often have like a fraught relationship with,” says Julia. “Relationships are a creative act. Intimacy is a creative act. It really requires a vulnerability and willingness to be our full self. Through art, we can free that energy.”

Close Up Radio will feature Julia Berryman in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on March 23rd at 12pm EST and with Doug Llewelyn on March 30th at 12pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.juliaberryman.com