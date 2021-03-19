Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 979 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,576 in the last 365 days.

Angion Announces Partial Waiver of Certain Lock-up Restrictions

/EIN News/ -- UNIONDALE, N.Y., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases, today announced Cowen and Company, LLC and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the lead book-running managers in Angion’s recent public sale of 5,750,000 shares of common stock, have agreed to a partial wavier of a lock-up restriction with respect to approximately 100,267 shares of Angion’s common stock held by certain employees or officers of the company. The shares will be sold solely to satisfy tax or other government withholding obligations in connection with the vesting of Restricted Stock or Restricted Stock Unit awards held by such employees pursuant to Angion’s employee equity incentive plans. The waiver will take effect on March 23, 2021, and the shares may be sold on or after such date.

This press release is not an offer for sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such offer is prohibited and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or exemption from registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Contact
Daniel Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
617-430-7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Angion Announces Partial Waiver of Certain Lock-up Restrictions

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.