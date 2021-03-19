Roadway Activity Report for TDOT Region 2 (March 18 - 24, 2021)

DISTRICT 27

CLAY COUNTY SR-53 bridge repair over Dry Fork Creek (LM 1.3) and Mill Creek (LM 2.5): The contractor continues work on Phase 1 construction of the bridges located at LM 1.35 and 2.50. During both phases of work, a temporary signal will be in operation and SR 53 will be closed to one lane of traffic. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be prepared to stop while traveling through the work zone. RESTRICTIONS: Loads wider than 11' should seek alternate route.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Moore/CNU198]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 repair of the bridges over SR-1 (US-70) at MM 328.5: There is currently a lane shift on eastbound I-40 near MM 328 at the bridge over SR-1 (US-70). Motorists should use caution while driving through the area.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Bradley/CNU145]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY Utility Work on SR-1 (LANTANA RD.) northbound from LM 3.03 to LM 3.75: Shoulder and single lane closure between the intersection of SR101 and Turkey Blind and the intersection SR101 and Midway Road. Signage, and flaggers will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM beginning 03/15/21 through 05/15/21. [2021-138]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-101 (Peavine Road) grading, drainage, and paving from Firetower Road to Westchester/Catoosa Boulevard: Motorists should use caution while driving along Peavine Road and be alert for changes in traffic patterns. The posted speed limit has been reduced from 45 MPH to 35 MPH within the work zone. The existing speed limit within Fairfield Glade remains at 30 MPH. Temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages may be needed as paving and other construction activities continue. Motorists should reduce speed on Peavine Road and be alert for construction personnel/equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNQ921]

DEKALB COUNTY The miscellaneous safety improvements including high friction surface treatment (HFST) on various local roads: Contractor will be installing guardrail delineation on local route; Holmes Creek Rd. Flagging operations are likely. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./James/CNU172]

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb county line (LM 24.5) to East Bryant St. (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue installing concrete box culverts and drainage structures. Grade work, bridge work, paving operations, and utility work on the new roadway alignment are ongoing. Traffic is still using the existing SR-56; however, motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction equipment adjacent to roadway. Flaggers may be present to move equipment across roadway, unload equipment, or complete utility work. The contractor currently performing grade work inside Smithville City Limits between Dearman Street and East Bryant Street. A traffic shift in this area will remain to allow contractor to complete work. A diversion remains in place for Williams Road to allow contractor to construct new alignment. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph in the construction zone. Motorists should use caution in this area and watch for flaggers and construction equipment.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Harris/CNT011]

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-85 rock fall mitigation at LM 3.8: The contractor continues working on the rock fall mitigation located at LM 3.8. During this work, a signed detour route will remain in place to allow traffic to bypass the work area. The closure will remain in effect during the entire project; the estimated completion date is 05/30/21.

[J and M Grading Division, LLC/Moore/CNU276]

FENTRESS AND OVERTON COUNTY SR-85 emergency slide repairs at various locations: The contractor continues work near LM 21.0 in Overton County on SR 85. During this work, the roadway will be completely closed, and a signed detour route will be in place to allow motorists to bypass the work zone. The estimated project completion date is 05/28/21.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Moore/CNT154]

OVERTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-136 (STANDING STONE STATE PARK HWY.) both directions at LM 5.97: Shoulder and single lane closure at 1100 Standing Stone Hwy. Signage, and flaggers will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 8 AM and 3 PM beginning 03/30/20 through 03/24/21. [2021-164]

PUTNAM COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on I-40 westbound from MM 293.3 to MM 297: The westbound right lane and shoulder of I-40 will be closed from MM 293.3 to MM 297 from 8 AM to 3 PM on 03/18/21 for shoulder repairs.

PUTNAM COUNTY Utility Work on SR-24 (MONTEREY HWY.) northbound from LM 33.53 to LM 36.37: Shoulder and single lane closure between Bee Rock Road and West Bishop Avenue. Signage, flaggers, and barrels will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 8 AM and 4 PM beginning 11/30/20 through 04/30/21. [2020-311]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (Burgess Falls Road) grading, drainage, signals and paving at the intersection of West Cemetery Road (LM 6.6): Signal Safety improvement at the intersection of West Cemetery Rd and SR135. Contractor will continue clearing and grubbing operations and begin grade work preparations. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU270]

WHITE COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on SR-1 (E. BOCKMAN WAY) eastbound from LM 13.24 to LM 14.79: Due to slope stabilization work being performed, SR-1 eastbound in White County will be reduced to one lane from LM 13.24 to LM 14.79 from 03/04/21 until project completion which is anticipated to be 04/23/21. Sunset Rock will be closed.

DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY Utility Work on SR-30 (STATE HWY. 30) both directions from LM 0.05 to LM 10.32: Mobile lane closure along SR-30 between SR-30 and SR-127 intersection and the Bledsoe County line. Signage, flaggers, and cones will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM between 03/15/21 through 06/15/21. [2020-408]

COFFEE COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on I-24 both directions from MM 127 to MM 100: A lane closure in the #2 lane will be used to patch potholes at the following locations: Daily starting time: 8 AM Daily Stopping time: 2 PM Day 1: 03/22/21: WB MM 127 to 125 then move to EB MM 125 to 127 Day 2: 03/23/21: WB MM 117.5 to 114 then move to EB MM 114 to 117.5 Day 3: 03/24/21: WB MM 114 to 110 then move to EB MM 110 to 114 Day 4: 03/25/21: WB MM 110 to 105 then move to EB MM 105 to 110 Day 5: 03/29/21: WB MM 105 to 100 then move to EB 100 to 105 Note: Dates could change due to weather.

COFFEE COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (US-41) both directions from LM 0 to LM 28.55: Mobile lane closure along SR-2 between Holly Court and Henley Lane. Signage, flaggers, and cones will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM between 11/30/20 through 04/02/21. [2020-658]

GRUNDY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (US-41) both directions from LM 1.95 to LM 0: Mobile lane closure along SR-2 between Holly Court and Henley Lane. Signage, flaggers, and cones will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM between 11/30/20 through 04/02/21. [2020-658]

GRUNDY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-56 (--) both directions from LM 20.19 to LM 25.69: Mobile lane closures along SR-56 from the intersection of SR-56 and SR-108 to the intersection of SR-56 and Store Door Road. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 7 AM to 4 PM starting 08/31/20 through 04/30/21. [2020-440]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 slide repair between LM 26.3 and LM 26.6: The road will remain one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal while contractor completes slide repairs in the area. The contractor will be installing barrier rail along the shoulder at second slide area. Motorists should use caution in the area and watch for flaggers and equipment.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Harris/CNU355]

MARION COUNTY SR-156 resurfacing from east of Orme Mountain Rd (LM 9.3) to near Elm Avenue (LM 14.5): Currently the contractor performing catch basin repair and replacing the curb and gutters on SR-156. Occasionally, the road will be reduced to one lane controlled by a flagger to accommodate the work being performed. Please use caution when traveling through the area.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Voiles/CNU156]

MARION COUNTY I-24 westbound MM 166 to MM 167 slope stabilization: Right lane closure on 03/18/21 starting at 7 PM Central to 6 AM Central for installation of barrier rail. Shoulder will remain closed for duration of project.

[GeoStabilization International, LLC /Miner/MAINT]

MARION COUNTY Utility Work on SR-108 (STATE HWY. 108) both directions from LM 7.05 to LM 4.21: Mobile lane closures along SR-108 from the intersection of SR-108 and Floyd Road to the intersection of SR-108 and Fish Branch Road. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 8 AM to 4 PM starting 01/18/21 through 04/30/21. [2020-540]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) repair of bridge over the Sequatchie River (LM 12.7): The contractor will be working on SR-8 on the bridge over the Sequatchie River. The road will be reduced to one lane controlled by a traffic signal while repairs are made. Please use caution when traveling through the area.

[Southern Constructors, Inc./Voiles/CNU148]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on I-75 southbound at MM 25.9: Lane closure for paving on 03/24/21 between 9 AM and 3 PM.

BRADLEY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (N. LEE HWY.) northbound from LM 12.53 to LM 12.77: Shoulder and single lane closure between N. Ocoee Street and Stuart Road NE. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM starting 02/16/21 through 04/02/21. [2020-194]

BRADLEY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (S. LEE HWY.) northbound from LM 8.21 to LM 8.44: Lane closures between Grove Ave NW and Harrison Pike. Signage, flaggers, and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment for nighttime and daytime work between 8 PM and 6 AM and 9 am to 2 pm Monday- Friday with an estimated completion 04/30/21. [2020-423/424]

BRADLEY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-74 (OCOEE ST. N.E.) both directions from LM 16.26 to LM 16.88: Shoulder and single lane closure between Westview Drive NW and Keith Street NW. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM with an estimated completion 04/02/21. [2020-193]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-153 resurfacing from north of SR-58 (LM 4.8) to the Tennessee River Bridge (LM 6.5): On Monday of this reporting period, the contractor will have lane closures on the Southbound lanes from 8 PM-6 AM as the contractor works to finish this project.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Micka/CNU196]

HAMILTON COUNTY The tunnel cleaning of the McCallie Tunnel on US-11(US-64, SR-2), the Stringers Ridge Tunnel on US-127(SR-8), and the Bachman Tubes on US-41 (US-76, S.R.8): Weather depending, on Thursday 3/18 (8 PM to 6 AM), there will be a tunnel cleaning operation at the McCallie Tunnels. This will be supported by a flagging operation.

[Diamond Specialized, Inc./Micka/CNU182]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): During this reporting period, the contractor will be performing utility relocation work throughout the project limits. A traffic shift on I-24 eastbound has been implemented near MM 178 to allow for new construction on the right shoulder of the interstate. Brief intermittent lane closures are possible during daylight hours on SR-2 (Broad St.) and SR-58 (Market St.) to allow for moving equipment and utility relocation.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Micka/CNU011]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Replacement of Belvoir Ave. bridge over I-24 and I-24 bridges over Germantown Road near MM 183: Lane shifts and single lane closures are in place at North and South Terrace approaching the Belvoir Avenue Bridge. Single and double alternating lane closures on I-24 EB and WB will be used on 03/18/21, and 03/21/21 through 03/24/21 from 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there will be single lane closures in the north and south directions of Germantown Road under the I-24 Bridge and at the intersections of Germantown with North and South Terrace. These closures will occur on 03/18/21 and 03/19/21, and between 03/22/21 and 03/24/21 from 9 AM to 6 AM the following morning. Motorists should be aware of the Belvoir Avenue Bridge closure and detour that was put into place on 04/20/20. There is a 45 MPH speed limit reduction throughout the project corridor on I-24.

[Bell and Associates Construction, LP/Blevins/CMGC03]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction: Phase 2 traffic alignments have been implemented. Watch for trucks entering and exiting project. Traffic should expect multiple lane shifts traveling through the interchange. Lane closures will occur Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM at the following locations: I-75 NB MM 1, I-75 SB MM 3 and I-24 EB MM 184.0 Traffic pacing may occur throughout interchange Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there may intermittent shoulder closures at various locations for access to the median and roadside areas. I-75 NB to I-24 WB split has been moved back 1500 feet from its previous location. Welcome Center traffic intending to use I-24 WB now, will have to detour on I-75 NB to Exit 3. Detailed detour information will be available at the Welcome Center. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH throughout the interchange. ***From 03/19/21 9PM to 03/22/21 6AM, the contractor will close the left two lanes on I-75 NB from MM 2 to I-75 MM 3 to complete concrete pavement repairs.

[C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc./Blevins/DB1801]

HAMILTON COUNTY US-27 (I-124) widening from I-24/US-27 interchange to north of the Olgiati Bridge over the Tennessee River, including widening the Olgiati Bridge: Weather Permitting, the contractor will implement a lane/shoulder closures daily between the hours of 7pm and 6am. Note: Monday thru Friday from 6AM to 7PM a minimum of two lanes will remain open both Northbound and Southbound on US-27. Monday thru Friday from 7PM to 6AM and Saturday and Sunday from 6AM to 7PM a minimum of one lane will remain open both Northbound and Southbound on US-27. Thursday 03/18/21 thru Wednesday 03/24/21 – 7AM to 6PM Temporary Lane/Shoulder Closures will be in place for Southbound and Northbound US-27 from the Olgiati Bridge to I-24 for painting operations. State Troopers are requested for these operations.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Micka/CNP230]

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Bridge Inspection on SR-29 (US-27) both directions from LM 0.0 to LM 0.5: On 03/22/21 and 03/23/21, TDOT Maintenance and Bridge Inspection crews will be closing the right lane, each direction, on the Olgiati Bridge to perform the biannual inspection. The lane closures will be in place from 8 AM to 5 PM. A makeup date due to weather related postponement will be 03/24/21.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (LEE HWY.) both directions at LM 17.12: Shoulder and single lane closure between Hwy 153 and Dupre Road. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM beginning 03/15/21 through 03/31/21. [2021-043]

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-317 (APISON PK.) westbound from LM 5.56 to LM 5.57: Shoulder and single lane closure between Old Lee Highway and Pattentown Road. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM starting 03/11/21 through 03/26/21. [2021-077]

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-321 (OOLTEWAH-RINGGOLD RD.) northbound at LM 3.92: Shoulder and single lane closure at intersection of Ooltewah Ringgold Road and Bennie Lane. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM starting 02/24/21 through 04/02/21. [2020-090]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) repair of the bridge over Big Soddy Creek (LM 20.6): The contractor will be performing bridge & roadway repair on the SR-29 bridge over Big Soddy Creek. During this report period the contractor will have traffic restricted with two lanes of SR-111 southbound closed. Also, during this report period, the contractor will have two lanes of SR-29 north-bound closed. At least one lane of traffic in both directions shall always remain open.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU046]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (US-64, US-11) improvement of the intersection at Edgmon Road in Collegedale (LM 22.7), including grading, drainage and paving: The improvement of the intersection on U.S. 11 (U.S. 64, S.R. 2) at Edgmon Road in Collegedale (L.M. 22.67), including grading, drainage and paving. Extra care should be taken while trucks are entering and exiting the roadway. One lane might be intermittently closed while work is ongoing. Additional flaggers will be onsite as needed.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU012]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, to install power poles and transfer lines. The flagging operations will be performed on 03/18/21, 03/19/21, 03/20/21, 03/22/21, 03/23/21, and 03/24/21 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment. On 03/19/21 and 03/20/21, the contractor will need to close one lane of Tucker Rd and SR-317 to install storm drainage and reinforce an existing bridge using a three-way traffic signal.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be grading, paving, constructing retaining wall(s) and installing signals & lighting on S.I.A. route connecting Ferdinand Piech Way & Volkswagen Dr. The roadway is not open to traffic. The traveling public should be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles from the jobsite onto the connecting roadways. Flaggers may be onsite directing traffic.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU221]

MCMINN COUNTY I-75 at SR-30 (Exit 49) and SR-305 (Exit 52) interchange improvements: Beginning 03/17/21 the contractor will have crews mobilizing to the project site to install construction signs. This work will occur between the hours of 8 AM and 5 PM Monday through Friday and will require temporary closures of the shoulders of the interstate ramps at Exits 49 and 52. Temporary shoulder closures are also possible on SR30 and SR305 during these hours as crews work to install construction signs. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and watch for workers on the interstate ramps.

[APAC - Atlantic, Inc./Wagner/CNU352]

POLK COUNTY Utility Work on SR-33 (HWY. 411) both directions from LM 9.9 to LM 14: Mobile lane closures SR-40 junction to Ocoee River Bridge as crews transition work zone. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM to 3 PM with an estimated completion of 03/31/21. [2019-245]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) bridge over the Ocoee River: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on foundations for the new bridge and installation of drainage structures on the west side of the project. The right shoulder of SR-40 (US-64) is closed for the duration of this work. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway.

[Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc./Wagner/DB1802]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) emergency slope stabilization near LM 20.5: Beginning Monday 03/22/21, the contractor will have daily lane closures on SR-40 (US-64) to perform final resurfacing work. These lane closures will occur from 8 AM to 5:30 PM Monday 3/22/21 through Wednesday 3/24/21. Flaggers and pilot cars will be used for traffic control. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNU909]

RHEA COUNTY The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, paving and signals on a S.I.A. route serving Nokian Tyres: Construction activity at the Nokian Tyres SIA project continues just North of Dayton, TN. The traveling public should be alert to construction vehicles entering and exiting the site. SR-29 traffic will continue to experience slight lane shifts with no shoulders at the entrance to the SIA roadway but there will be no lane closures on SR29.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Micka/CNU014]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be setting up lane closures to install signs on I-75 SB in Bradley County. During the night from 03/15/21 to 03/18/21, from 9 PM - 6 AM, left and right lane closures will be setup on I-75 SB from MM 18 to MM 16 in Bradley County. Only one lane closure will be setup at a time. A truck mounted attenuator and Tennessee Highway Patrol will be on site during the nighttime lane closures.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Voiles/CNU178]

REGION 2 on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly from 7 PM to 6 AM Sundays through Thursdays and daily on state routes. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./Harris/CNU107]

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

[NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT354]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will always be maintained.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[LU, Inc./Harris/CNU303]

REGION 2 The sweeping and drain cleaning on various Interstate and State Routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday night between 8 PM and 6 AM during this reporting period.

[Sweeping Corporation of America, Inc./Micka/CNU328]

RESTRICTIONS

CLAY COUNTY - CNU198: Loads wider than 11' should seek alternate route.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT's other Twitter pages.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don't want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We're asking you to WORK WITH US. To learn more, go to the website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/work-with-us/.

