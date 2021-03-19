TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, March 18-24, 2021

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, On-Call Concrete Repair

· Friday, March 19 at 8PM through Monday, March 22 at 5AM, The ramp from I-440 westbound to Hillsboro Road will be closed for concrete replacement. The ramp to 21st Ave will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Improvements on I-65 northbound ramp to Harding Place

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There may be intermittent rolling roadblocks to set a crane and install an overhead structure.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Interstate Sign Repairs

· Thursday, March 18 and Friday, March 19, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-65 northbound at MM 81-82 and MM 93-96 to make sign repairs.

· Thursday, March 18 and Friday, March 19, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-40 in both directions at MM 208-209 and MM 210-211 to make sign repairs.

· Thursday, March 18 and Friday, March 19, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-24 in both directions at MM 47-48 to make sign repairs.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Interstate Sign Repairs

· Thursday March 18 and Friday, March 19, 12AM-3AM, The ramp from I-24 westbound to I-65 southbound (MM 44-45) will be closed for approximately two hours for sign installation.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Sign Installation on I-24

· Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be alternating nightly lane closures on I-24 in both directions near exit 47A for installing barrier wall and demolition of the median wall. Two lanes will remain open at all times. There will be an alternating ramp closure on the ramp to exit 47A (I-24 WB) for foundation drilling and installation of the foundation from Woodland St to I-24 WB. At least one ramp lane will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Interchange Improvements on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Parkway

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 in both directions for construction activities at MM 60.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Construction of Pedestrian Facilities on U.S. 70S (SR 1) from SR 251 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (LM 7.85) to Erin Lane (LM 8.30)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures for construction activities.

DAVIDSON and RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24 SMART Corridor

· Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 between MM 55-80 for construction activities.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Bridge Repairs on I-40 over the Buffalo River

· From now through Friday, March 12, There will be a lane closure on I-40 westbound at MM 141 for pavement repairs.

MAURY COUNTY, On-Call Concrete Repair on SR 396

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 396 (Saturn Parkway) near Port Royal Road for concrete repair.

· Friday, March 19 at 8PM through Monday, March 22 at 5AM, The ramp from Kedron Road to SR 396 will be closed for concrete repair.

· Look ahead – Friday, March 26 through Monday, March 29, 8PM-5AM, The ramp from Kedron Road to SR 396 will be closed for concrete repair.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Sidewalk Construction on SR 13 (LM 23-26)

· Daily, 5AM-11AM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Widening on SR 149 and SR 13/48

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be intermittent road closures for blasting activities on SR 13 and 149 near the Cumberland River.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Resurfacing on I-840 Including Concrete Repairs

· Friday, March 19 at 7PM through Monday, March 22, at 5AM, There will be lane and ramp closures on I-840 at the SR 102 interchange during demolition and replacement of the concrete ramp adjoining I-840. The lane on I-840 will be opened after placement of concrete. One lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Widening SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 (Nissan Drive) to I-840

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures for construction activities.

SMITH COUNTY, SR 25 Rockfall Mitigation

· From now through September 2021, SR 25 north of the SR 80 intersection is reduced to one lane for a rockfall mitigation project.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Bridge repairs on Duplex Road (SR 247) over I-65

· Daily, 8AM-3PM, There will be temporary lane closures to drive piling.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 31 (SR 6) from Hillview Lane to Country Road

· Daily, 8:30AM-3PM and Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure for resurfacing work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Construction of Mack Hatcher NW Quadrant

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 between Front Street and Boyd Mill Ave for road widening activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Widening SR 96 Between Arno Road and SR 252 (Wilson Pike)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 for clearing and construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY, Widening I-40 from SR 109 to I-840

· Friday, March 19, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on I-40 westbound for striping work at South Hartman Drive.

WILSON COUNTY, The repair of the bridge over Jug Creek on SR 266

· Through June 2021, The roadway is reduced to one lane for bridge repair.

>>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY

· Thursday, March 18, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-65 between MM 96-98 for coring.

· Look Ahead – Wednesday, March 24 and Thursday, March 25, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-40 westbound from MM 204-206 (White Bridge Road to 46th Ave) as well as a ramp closure from I-440 westbound to I-40 westbound for pavement repair.

· Monday, March 22, 7PM-5:30AM, There will be a lane closure and shoulder closure on I-65 from Jefferson Street to Rosa Parks Blvd for the removal of a sign (MM 84-85).

· Thursday, March 18, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-65 at MM 84 for bridge deck inspection.

MARSHALL COUNTY

· Sunday, March 21, 6AM-11AM, Lewisburg Electric will have rolling roadblocks on I-65 at exit 32 to install new poles.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

· Daily, 9AM-3PM and nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 for spot milling and paving between MM 53-61.

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 westbound from MM 96-97 and MM 74-73.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

###